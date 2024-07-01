Special & fact check units established to stop spread of fake news in K’taka: Siddaramaiah

Bangalore: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that special and fact check units have been established across the state to keep a check on the spread of fake news.

“Fake news which spreads through social media is a disaster for society. Special units have been established in every district to keep a close watch on fake news while fact check units have also been activated in all districts to detect, control and take action against the fake news,” the Chief Minister said while speaking after inaugurating the Press Day programme which was jointly organised by the Bangalore Press Club, Association of Working Journalists and Department of Information and Public Relations.

Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, CM’s Secretary K.V Trilokchandra, Chief Minister’s Media Advisor K.V Prabhakar, Information Commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishore, Working Journalists’ Association President Shivananda Tagaduru, MLC U.B Venkatesh, Press Club President R. Sridhar, General Secretary Mallappa were present on the occasion.

Krishnaprasad, a veteran journalist, in his keynote address, explained the current state of journalism in the state.



