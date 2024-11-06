Father Muller Medical College Hospital Achieves JCI PRIME Certification

Mangalore: Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) celebrated a significant achievement with the Joint Commission International (JCI) PRIME (Preventing Risks of Infections and Medication Errors in IV Therapy) Certification Program in a ceremony held at the Decennial Memorial Hall. The event, organized by the Hospital Infection Control (HIC) Department in collaboration with BD India Pvt Ltd, highlighted FMMCH’s commitment to international standards of healthcare excellence. The program began with a prayer by Mrs. Rita and her team, setting a reverent tone for the day’s proceedings.

Dr. Thomas S.K., Hospital Infection Control Officer at FMMCH, led the dignitaries to the dais, including Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions; Chief Guest Mr. Rohit Abrol, Senior Manager, Key Accounts at BD India Pvt Ltd; and administrators Rev. Fr. Ajith Menezes (FMMC), Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira(FMMCH), Rev. Fr. Nelson D. Pias(FMHPD), Rev. Sister Nancy Priya – CNO, Dr. Uday Kumar – MS, and Dr. B. Rekha – Professor, Dept. of Microbiology & Chair, Hospital Infection Control Committee.

Ms. Renita Norhona, HIC Nurse, delivered a heartfelt welcome, and Mr. Abrol addressed the gathering, lauding the six-month journey of the JCI Leads and Champions who increased compliance from 44% to 94%. He commended Dr. Thomas and Dr. Rekha for their leadership and expressed optimism about ongoing improvements in IV therapy care.

Dr. Thomas S.K. then provided a comprehensive overview of the PRIME program at FMMCH, detailing the certification’s focus on reducing infection risks and medication errors through monthly audits, webinars, and conferences. The certification, awarded on 23 August 2024 in Delhi, recognized the efforts of FMMCH’s multidisciplinary team. Dr. Vijay Sundarsingh accompanied Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequiera to Delhi to accept the award on behalf of FMMCH, one of only 16 hospitals nationwide to receive this honor.

Following this, Mrs. Deena Andrade recognized the JCI’s 11 Leads and 46 Champions, and dignitaries presented mementos and certificates to BD India representatives, including Dr. Chandan Saxena, Dr. Shivansh Pahuja, Mr. Ganesh Gedam, and Mr. Gururaj Nayak. In his address, Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI, celebrated the dedication of the senior nurses and HIC team, recognizing the partnership with BD India in enhancing patient care.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Mrs. Agnes Roche, ICU In-charge and JCI Champion, who expressed deep gratitude to the BD India resource team and Ms. Jessica L. Jordan, whose monthly midnight online sessions from the U.S. guided FMMCH through the certification process. Hosted by Ms. Harshita N, HIC Executive, and Ms. Megha Kulal, HICN, the event was a proud moment for Father Muller Medical College Hospital and a testament to its commitment to healthcare excellence.