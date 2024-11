Ruth Fernandes (75) from Mallikatta Passes Away

Ruth Fernandes (75) wife of Late Lancy Fernandes, Mother of Lovejoy / Rodha and Leeroy / Ivy Fernandes from Mallikatta, passed away on November 5.

The Mortal remains will be brought to St Sebastian Church Bendur on November 7th, at 11:30 a.m. followed by Mass.

Bereaved Family Members

Contact: 91 8951611210