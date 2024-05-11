Father Muller Medical College Hospital Commemorates Nurses Week and International Nurses Day 2024

Mangaluru: In a heartfelt tribute to the dedicated and compassionate nurses who form the backbone of healthcare, Father Muller Medical College Hospital Inaugurated Nurses Week celebrations on Saturday, 7th May 2024, at the Asha Kiran grounds. The event commenced with an invocation and welcome by Rev. Sr. Dhanya Devasia, Chief Nursing Officer, followed by the lighting of the Nightingales lamp by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of the Institutions.

The theme of International Nurses Day 2024, “Honoring Nurses: A Voice to Lead – A Vision for Future Healthcare,” was unveiled by Chief Guest Dr Venkatesh BM Prof. & Vice Dean (FMMC) Dept. of Medicine, who emphasized the invaluable role nurses play in our lives and healthcare systems.

Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho praised nurses as guardian angels, acknowledging their indispensable care and dedication.

The Inaugural event ended with a vote of thanks proposed by, Ms Benedicta Joyce Rebello, Assistant Nursing Superintendent, Father Muller Medical College Hospital.

Throughout the week leading up to the celebrations, nurses and hospital assistants participated in literary and art competitions, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and creativity. A Continuing Nursing Education test challenged staff nurses’ knowledge and skills, showcasing their commitment to professional growth.

The grand finale on International Nurses Day began with a thanksgiving Eucharistic celebration on 11th May 2024, where nurses contributed groceries and household items.

Later in the day, at 11:30 a.m., the Nurses Week finale took place at the Silver Jubilee Hall, filled with a sense of reverence and appreciation. A prayer song performed by the nurses set a solemn tone for the event, which was graced by esteemed guests. Dr Jacintha D’Souza, District Surgeon and Superintendent of District Wenlock Hospital Mangaluru, was the Chief Guest, while Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, the Director of the Institutions, presided over the programme.

The event commenced with a warm welcome by Dr Agnes EJ, Vice Principal of FMCON, followed by a heartfelt tribute to two icons in the field of healthcare, Rev. Fr Augustus Muller, the Founder of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, and Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Their portraits were honored with garlands by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho and Dr Jacintha Dsouza, symbolizing respect for their contributions.

Sr. Denny D’Souza, Ex-Assistant Nursing Superintendent at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, was honored for her selfless service to the sick and suffering. In her message to the nurses, she expressed gratitude and inspiration, quoting Jesus ” whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” highlighting the importance and impact of the nursing profession on International Nurses Day.

The Chief Guest Dr Jacintha emphasized the core values of nursing, including compassion, courage, and care, citing Florence Nightingale’s pioneering spirit and the economic power of care. Challenges and sacrifices were acknowledged, with a call for safer working conditions, fair compensation, and greater acknowledgment of nurses’ contributions. The importance of honoring the past, celebrating the present, and embracing the future of nursing was also stressed.

During his address, Rev. Fr Richard Coelho emphasized the importance of embodying the spirit of nursing legends like Florence Nightingale and Mother Teresa, urging the nurses to reflect on their commitment, dedication, and impact on healing with a smile on their face.

The ceremony also honored the top performers in the Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) test:

• Ms Vinny Molly D’Souza secured the first place.

• Ms Caral Marita D’Souza secured the second place.

• Ms Riolis Mawlong secured the third place.

Additionally, special awards were presented to:

• Ms Presilla Wilma D’Souza for Best Ward Incharge.

• Ms Joyce Mary Menezes for Best Senior Staff Nurse.

• Ms Benilda Saldanha for Best Staff Nurse.

• Mr Richard D’Souza for Best Hospital Assistant.

The Director awarded the rolling trophy to winners of the Nurses Week competition. Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes and Rev. Fr Jeevan Sequeira distributed awards to nurses who have completed 20 years of experience at the institution. Mrs Precilla Rodrigues, ward incharge, was felicitated for receiving the Florence Nightingale Award for her tireless contribution.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Ms Helen Lobo, Nursing Superintendent, followed by a short cultural program and lunch, providing a fitting end to a week dedicated to honoring the selfless service of nurses.



