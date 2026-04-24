Father Muller Medical College Hospital Enhances Cardiac Care with Advanced Technology

Mangaluru: In a significant stride toward advancing cardiac care, the Department of Cardiology at Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) inaugurated two state-of-the-art technologies—Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging (IVUS) and the Rotablator system for rotational atherectomy—at its Cath Lab on Friday.

The newly installed equipment was solemnly blessed and commissioned by the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, in the presence of Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH.

Delivering the introductory address, Dr. Pradeep Pereira, Professor and Head of the Department of Cardiology, highlighted the department’s progressive journey and its commitment to innovation in cardiac procedures. He emphasized the need for continuous evolution in cardiology to meet the growing and complex demands of patient care, noting that the addition of these advanced technologies marks a pivotal milestone for the institution.

Dr. H. Prabhakar, Chief Interventional Cardiologist, provided an overview of the newly introduced systems. He elaborated on the capabilities of the Boston Scientific AVVIGO™+ Mobile System, an advanced IVUS platform known for its high-resolution imaging and AI-assisted diagnostics, enabling precise visualization of coronary arteries and optimizing angioplasty outcomes.

He also detailed the Rotablator (ROTA PRO) system, a cutting-edge device designed for the treatment of heavily calcified coronary arteries. Equipped with a diamond-coated burr that rotates at speeds of up to 200,000 revolutions per minute, the system enables safe and effective plaque modification, thereby improving stent delivery and expansion. Dr. Prabhakar expressed heartfelt appreciation to the management for their magnanimous support in procuring such a one-of-its-kind facility in Mangaluru.

The event was attended by Dr. Ashok Jain, Assistant Professor; Dr. Jostol Pinto, Professor; Dr. Anthony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of Father Muller Medical College (FMMC); Dr. Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent of FMMCH; Dr. Anand K.T., Chief Cardiothoracic Surgeon; and Cath Lab Nurse In-charge Mrs. Rita Monteiro, along with other faculty and staff.

In his presidential address, Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo underscored the institution’s mission of delivering compassionate and equitable healthcare. He stressed that quality cardiac treatment should be accessible to all, irrespective of financial capacity, and reaffirmed that patient well-being must remain the foremost priority. He further called upon doctors and paramedical staff to embody the altruistic and charitable ethos of Father Muller, serving as true messengers of its healing ministry in their daily service.

The inauguration of these advanced cardiac technologies reinforces FMMCH’s position as a leading center for comprehensive and cutting-edge cardiac care in the region.