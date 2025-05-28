Father Muller Medical College Hospital Enhances OBGyn Surgical Capabilities with Advanced OLYMPUS Laparoscopy System

Mangaluru: The Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) has procured state-of-the-art surgical equipment, the latest in laparoscopic surgical system, OLYMPUS adding to its arsenal of advanced medical technology. These innovations are a leap forward in patient care, providing gynaecologists with superior visualization, improved accuracy, and enhanced safety—ultimately ensuring better outcomes for patients.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho unveiled and blessed the OLYMPUS Laparoscopic systems stationed at the Labour theatre complex on 27th May 2025 in presence of the Management Committee members, Faculty of OBG and Anaesthesia and the Labour OT staff.

Dr Deepa Kanagal, HOD, OBG highlighted on the nuances of the latest acquired instrument being the newest in the city and technology. This multi-component system brings with it improvements in surgical technique and upgradation of the department.

The Department of OBG at Father Muller Medical College is very trained in the field of laparoscopy and performs laparoscopic surgeries ranging from the simple laparoscopic salphingectomy for ectopic surgery, ovarian cystectomy, simple total laparoscopic hysterectomies to the complex endometriotic surgeries and TLH for patients with previous surgeries, on a day-to-day basis. The department boasts of performing the most laparoscopic surgeries by any medical college in the city. The components of the system are as follows:

VISERA ELITE III – Olympus

The VISERA ELITE III is Olympus’ latest surgical imaging platform that combines 4K Ultra High Definition, Infrared Imaging, and Narrow Band Imaging (NBI) in a compact, integrated system. It is tailored to support various specialties including general surgery, gastrointestinal, hepatobiliary, and oncological procedures.

Key Highlights of the VISERA ELITE III Platform:

Upgradable to Infrared (IR) Imaging – Enables surgeons to see beyond visible light, particularly helpful in identifying lymph nodes, tumours, or bile ducts with greater accuracy.

Continuous Auto Focus – Ensures sharp, real-time imaging, reducing delays and enhancing surgical precision.

Picture-in-Picture Mode – Allows simultaneous visualization of normal and infrared views, aiding in safer dissection and reduced complications.

Overlay Image – Helps in better anatomical orientation and safer tumor excision.

Yellow Enhancement Mode – Differentiates fat and organ tissue, helping surgeons preserve vital structures and minimize bleeding.

Upgradable to 3D Imaging – Improves depth perception, especially during laparoscopic procedures.

AI & Molecular Technology Ready – Future-ready for predictive analysis and real-time decision support.

Autoclavable Camera Head – Enhances infection control and patient safety.

Compatible with a wide range of surgical endoscopes, enhancing diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities.

Integrated NBI – Facilitates early detection of abnormal tissues or cancerous lesions.

Still Image Capture – Aids in accurate documentation and follow-up care.

Patient Benefits:

Minimally Invasive Surgery with more accurate targeting, leading to faster recovery times, less pain, and smaller scars.

Enhanced imaging allows for early disease detection and complete tumor removal, especially in cancer surgeries.

Reduced surgical time and blood loss, minimizing post-operative complications.

Shorter hospital stays, translating to cost savings and quicker return to normal life.

LMD-X3200MD – Sony Medical Display

The Sony LMD-X3200MDis a 55-inch, 3D, 4K UHD medical-grade monitor that delivers exceptional image clarity. It complements the Olympus platform to ensure that even the smallest anatomical details are clearly visible during surgery. Which is the newest in the city of Mangalore.

Patient Benefits:

Enables surgeons to make more precise incisions and targeted interventions

Improves surgical success rates.

Better patient safety

Improved healing and faster recovery.

Olympus Infrared Telescopes

These specialized telescopes allow fluorescence-guided imaging, which helps in mapping out blood vessels, bile ducts, and tumor boundaries.

Patient Benefits:

Minimizes the risk of damaging critical structures during surgery.

Ensures complete removal of tumors or lymph nodes, reducing the chance of recurrence.

Olympus UHI-4 (Ultra High Flow Insufflator)

The UHI-4 provides stable, high-speed insufflation, maintaining a consistent operating space during laparoscopic surgery.

Patient Benefits:

Maintains optimal visibility, helping surgeons operate safely and efficiently.

Contributes to shorter surgical times, lower anaesthesia exposure, and quicker recovery.

This significant technological upgrade is in sync with Father Muller Medical College Hospital’s commitment to “Heal and Comfort” with advanced patient-centered care. These new systems not only empower our gynaecologists with the latest tools but most importantly, ensure that our patients receive safer, faster, and more effective treatment which also aligns with the latest advances in medicine.