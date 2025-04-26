Father Muller Medical College Hospital Performs Innovative Cardiac Procedure, Saving Elderly Patient’s Life

Mangaluru: A team of cardiologists at Father Muller Medical College Hospital has successfully performed a rare and innovative cardiac procedure, granting a new lease of life to a 69-year-old patient suffering from a critical heart condition. The procedure, known as Orbital Atherectomy, was conducted on April 23, 2025, and represents a significant advancement in the treatment of complex coronary artery disease.

The patient, a resident of Honnavar in Uttara Kannada, presented to Dr. Prabhakar, Chief Interventional Cardiologist, with acute chest pain and breathing difficulties. A thorough examination revealed the presence of three severe calcium deposits obstructing the coronary artery, significantly impeding blood flow. Further complicating the situation, the patient had previously undergone coronary bypass surgery a decade prior, rendering a second bypass a high-risk and less favorable option.

Faced with this challenging scenario, Dr. Prabhakar, along with Interventional Cardiologists Dr. Pradeep Pereira and Dr. Jostol Pinto, opted for the technologically advanced Orbital Atherectomy procedure. This specialized technique involves the use of a high-speed orbital device to meticulously remove calcium deposits, thereby restoring proper blood circulation. Following the successful removal of the calcified obstructions, two stents were strategically placed to prevent future complications.

The minimally invasive procedure, lasting approximately one and a half hours, proved highly effective. The patient responded positively to the treatment and demonstrated a full recovery. He was discharged from the hospital on April 26, 2025, in stable and healthy condition. This marks the first time this particular procedure has been performed at Father Muller Medical College Hospital.

Speaking on the successful outcome, Rev. Fr. Richard Coelho, Director of Father Muller Institutions, congratulated the cardiology team on their groundbreaking achievement. He emphasized the hospital’s commitment to staying at the forefront of medical advancements and embracing emerging technologies within the healthcare sector. This successful procedure further solidifies Father Muller Medical College Hospital’s reputation as a leading center for cardiac care in the region.