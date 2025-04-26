Kelarai Church Holds Solemn Shraddhanjali Ceremony Honoring Pope Francis and Pahalgam Victims

Mangaluru: A moving Shraddhanjali ceremony was held at the Kelarai Church hall on April 25th, at 5:30 PM, to commemorate the life and legacy of the late Pope Francis and to pay tribute to the individuals who tragically perished in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The event, a testament to interfaith solidarity and a fervent call for peace, drew a diverse crowd of community members, religious leaders, and distinguished personalities.

Organized by Mr. Santosh D’Costa, Vice President of the Church Administration Committee, the ceremony provided a space for reflection, prayer, and a shared expression of grief and hope for a more peaceful future. The event was held at the Kelarai Church, where attendees later gathered in front of the building to light candles and offer prayers for the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

Mr. M.G. Hegde, the chief guest for the event, delivered a poignant address emphasizing the fundamental unity of all religions. “The essence of all religions is the same,” Mr. Hegde stated. “Those who understand this essence can never become extremists. Pope Francis understood the essence of all religions and even spoke about Narayana Guru at interfaith conferences. Both desired world peace.” Mr. Hegde’s words resonated deeply with the audience, underscoring the importance of interfaith dialogue and understanding in promoting global harmony.

Fr Sylvester D’Costa, the parish priest of Kelarai Church, presided over the ceremony, offering a heartfelt presidential address that celebrated the life and work of Pope Francis. “Pope Francis was the true embodiment of Jesus Christ,” Fr D’Costa said. “He showed concern for the poor and suffering, responded to the pain of the downtrodden, delivered messages of peace to war-torn countries, called for the protection of nature through his encyclical ‘Laudato Si’, and lived his life as a guiding light and an inspiration for us.” Fr D’Costa subsequently led prayer rituals dedicated to the eternal repose of Pope Francis’ soul.

The stage hosted a distinguished panel including Mr. Sridhar, President of the Gram Panchayat; Ms. Celine D’Mello, Secretary of the Church Administration Committee; Mr. A.M. Sheikh Haidar, President of Bittupade Mosque; and Fr Roshan Fernandes. Their presence underscored the interfaith nature of the event and the shared commitment to peace and understanding within the community.

Ms. Irene Rego initiated the proceedings with the presentation of a short documentary highlighting the significant milestones and impactful contributions of Pope Francis’ life and papacy. The documentary served as a touching reminder of his unwavering dedication to serving humanity and promoting global justice.

Further emphasizing the community’s profound sorrow and solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack, Fr Sylvester D’Costa read out a message from the President of the Mangalore Catholic Diocese. The message conveyed the Diocese’s strong condemnation of the violent incident and called for swift and decisive action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We strongly condemn the incident in Kashmir,” the message stated. “The government must ensure the perpetrators are given the severest punishment. We pray for eternal peace to the departed souls and offer condolences to their families.”

Following the reading of the message, attendees from various faith backgrounds united in offering prayers for the peaceful repose of the souls lost in the Pahalgam tragedy. The shared expression of grief and compassion served as a powerful reminder of the collective humanity that transcends religious and cultural boundaries.

The Shraddhanjali ceremony organized by the Kelarai Church serves as a poignant example of how communities can come together in times of loss and tragedy to offer support, express solidarity, and reaffirm their commitment to peace, justice, and understanding. It stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Pope Francis and a beacon of hope for a future free from violence and conflict.



