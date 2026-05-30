Father Muller Medical College Hospital Receives Prestigious WSO Angels Diamond Award for Excellence in Stroke Care

Mangalore: In a moment of immense pride and achievement, Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) has been conferred the prestigious WSO Angels Diamond Award for Q1 2026, an esteemed international recognition jointly supported by the World Stroke Organization (WSO) and the Angels Initiative, for its outstanding excellence in stroke patient care and advanced neurovascular services as of 28 May 2026.

The award recognizes hospitals that demonstrate exceptional standards in acute stroke management through rapid diagnosis, timely treatment, evidence-based thrombolysis, mechanical thrombectomy services, multidisciplinary coordination, and superior patient outcomes. This accolade reaffirms FMMCH’s unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive and timely stroke care aligned with global benchmarks.

The recognition reflects the seamless collaborative efforts of multiple departments working in unison, notably the Departments of Emergency Medicine, Neurology, Neuroradiology, Critical Care, and General Medicine. Their coordinated approach has enabled the institution to establish a robust and efficient stroke care pathway for patients requiring immediate intervention.

The advanced Stroke Unit at Father Muller Medical College Hospital is supported by state-of-the-art neuroimaging and interventional facilities, including a 3 Tesla MRI, CT Brain Perfusion Imaging, and a sophisticated Bi-plane Cath Lab. These facilities allow rapid diagnosis, accurate patient selection, and timely neurointerventional procedures, including acute thrombolysis and mechanical thrombectomy, thereby significantly improving patient outcomes and recovery.

The hospital also acknowledged the dedicated contributions of the core stroke care team including Dr. Raghavendra BS (Neurology), Dr. Vimala Colaco (Neurology), Dr. Shailaja S (Emergency Medicine Department), and Dr. Ariharan K (Interventional Neuro-Radiology), along with the Cath Lab team, nursing staff, technicians, emergency personnel, and the hospital administration, whose relentless commitment has been instrumental in establishing and maintaining advanced stroke care services.

This international honour further strengthens Father Muller Medical College Hospital’s position as a leading centre for comprehensive stroke management and advanced neurovascular care in the region.

Hospitals from countries outside the European Stroke Organisation (ESO) territory that capture treatment data in RES-Q, SITS-QR, or other approved stroke registries are automatically considered for the WSO Angels Awards based on stringent quality measures outlined in the Tier System.

The Angels Initiative, through the Angels Academy, strives to ensure equitable stroke care access across regions, continuously improve quality standards, enhance education and mentorship among healthcare professionals, and build efficient referral networks where primary centres, comprehensive stroke centres, and emergency medical services work cohesively to provide patients with the highest level of care.

The WSO Angels Diamond Award stands as a testimony to Father Muller Medical College Hospital’s dedication to clinical excellence, innovation, teamwork, and compassionate healthcare delivery in the field of stroke and neurovascular medicine.

Expressing their joy and appreciation over this remarkable international recognition, Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Rev. Fr. William Dsouza, Assistant Administrator, FMMCH, and Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, congratulated the entire stroke care team for their dedication, commitment, and coordinated efforts in achieving excellence in patient care.

They noted that the WSO Angels Diamond Award is a reflection of the institution’s vision of compassionate and technologically advanced healthcare for all.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo particularly appreciated the timely integration and optimal utilization of the latest advancements in medical technology within the hospital, ensuring that patients receive world-class diagnostic and therapeutic services. The management emphasized that every advancement undertaken at Father Muller is aimed at enhancing patient outcomes, strengthening clinical excellence, and extending the benefits of modern healthcare to the larger public with care, affordability, and compassion.