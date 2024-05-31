Father Muller Medical College Hospital Team Successfully Performs First-Ever Intrauterine Intervention for Placental Tumor in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: A multidisciplinary team at Father Muller Medical College achieved a medical milestone by successfully performing an intrauterine intervention for a placental tumor, a first in Dakshina Kannada. The complex procedure was carried out on a 22-year-old primigravida at 27 weeks of gestation, referred by Dr Latha Sharma, a senior gynecologist in Mangalore, to Dr Prathima Prabhu, a specialist in high-risk pregnancy and fetal medicine at Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH).

Left to Right: Dr Lenon D’Souza, Dr Prathima Prabhu, Dr Muarlidhar G K, Dr Mandeep Sagar

Upon examination, the patient was diagnosed with chorioangioma, a noncancerous tumor on the placenta, which was causing fetal abdominal wall and scalp edema, cardiomegaly, and severe polyhydramnios. This condition posed significant risks to both the mother and the fetus, necessitating prompt and precise medical intervention.

Dr Prathima Prabhu, alongside Dr Muralidhar G.K., Senior Consultant in Fetal Medicine at FMMCH, conducted thorough evaluations including vascular mapping and fetal echo to assess the extent of the complications. The interventional radiologists, Dr Lenon D’Souza and Dr Mandeep Sagar devised a detailed plan for embolization, a procedure to block the blood supply to the tumor.

The team, including anesthesiologist Dr Ananth Rao, performed the embolization under ultrasound guidance, ensuring targeted and precise treatment. Additionally, an amnioreduction procedure was conducted to drain excess amniotic fluid, alleviating pressure on the fetus and reducing the risk of preterm labor. Dr P S Supriya, Dr Shivaprasad, and Dr Sudeep K helped manage associated medical complications in the mother.

The intricate procedures successfully stabilized both the mother and the fetus, reducing the hyperdynamic state caused by the chorioangioma. The patient and fetus remained stable post-procedure, a testament to the team’s expertise and meticulous planning.

The Director and management committee of Father Muller Medical College Hospital, along with the Head of the Radiology Department, Dr Ram Shenoy Basti, lauded the team for their groundbreaking work and successful execution of this first-of-its-kind procedure in the region. This achievement underscores the Hospital’s commitment to pioneering advanced medical treatments and providing exceptional care for high-risk pregnancies at an affordable cost.