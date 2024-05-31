Karnataka Sangha Dubai’s ‘Dubai Dance Cup 2024’ GCC-level Dance Competition Concludes

UAE: Karnataka Sangha, Dubai’s GCC-level dance competition “Dance Cup 2024”, colourfully concluded on Sunday, 26 May 2024 at The Indian Academy in Qusais, Dubai.

Renowned Dancer and cine artist Dr Sanjay Shantaram from Bangalore graced the occasion as a celebrity judge for the dance cup. Dr Sanjay traditionally inaugurated the Dance Cup 2024 by lighting the lamp along with other dignitaries. President Shashidhar Nagarajappa, Vice President Daya Kirodian, Karnataka Sangha Dubai’s Advisor Jayanth Shetty, General Secretary Manohar Hegde, Joint Secretary Mallikarjuna Gowda, and Treasurer Nagaraj Rao Udupi, all Judges along with other committee members were present on the dias.

Founder member Sudhakar Rao briefed on Karnataka Sangha Dubai spreading rich tradition and culture over the last 39 years and extended his warm wishes and support.

The Dance Cup 2024 was judged by renowned local talent in dance and art Shilpa Nair, Yathish Amin, Devanshi Nrittya, and celebrity judge Dr Sanjay Shantaram. The judges struggled to select the right team for their outstanding performances.

The cinematic Juniors category: First place was bagged by Billawas Dubai, second place by JSS Pvt. School and Smile Creations Dubai bagged the third place.

Folk Dance: First place was bagged by Dubai Vokkaligara Sangha, second by Nurthya Priya, and third by Smile Creations.

Cinematic Seniors: First place was bagged by Nruthya Mayuri, second place was by Billawas Seniors 1, and third place was by Billawas Seniors 2.

Drawing and Rangoli competition was Judged by Ganesh Rai & Susmitha Dhruva. The Solo Acting competition was judged by Vishwanath Shetty and Pinky Rani whose expertise and guidance provided a platform for budding artists to showcase their creativity.

Drawing Competition 5 to 9 years: First place was bagged by Ridhima Bhat, second place by Surabhi, and third place by Adhiya Myalavarma.

Drawing Competition 10 to 15 years: First place was bagged by Shamitha Shivamurthy, second place by Nesha SK, and third place by Omkar Adiga.

Rangoli Competition: First place was bagged by Aswin & Sapna, second place by Sowmya Vagata Sitharamaiha, and third place by Vaishnavi.

Solo Acting: First place Vishweshwara Adiga, second place Kavya, and third place Dr Rashmi Nandakishor.

In the Art and Crafts Exhibition, many exhibitors showcased their talents which were very much appreciated by the huge crowd.

Certificates and medals were distributed to all the participants to encourage their effort and contribution to the success of ‘Dance Cup 2024’.

Further, the Karnataka Sangha Dubai Executive Committee team took up the core jobs. Lawrence Nazareth, Siddalingesh BR, Sunil Gavaskar, Radhika Satish, Harish Kodi, Vinutha K. S., Brunda Manjunath, Shwetha Jadav, Mohammed Shameer, and Yuvaraj Devadiga. The extended support and cooperation received from Gulf Geleyaru and Gulf Gelatiyaru made the event successful.

Drawing and Rangoli competitions, guest hospitality, and momento distribution were well executed by Roopa Shashidhar, Jyothi Mallikarjun, Shilpa Siddalingesh, Mamatha Razak, Kavya Jogi, Bindu Mahadev, Vinutha Suresh, Chetana Gavaskar and Sandhya.

The event was elegantly and systematically compered by Naveen Bharadhwaj and Kavya Yuvaraj.

Shashidhar Nagarajappa, President expressed his sincere thanks to the main sponsors and all other sponsors, media partners, all the volunteers, guests, and Kannada lovers who made the mega ‘Dubai Dance Cup 2024’ a huge success.