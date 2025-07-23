Father Muller Medical College Hosts Plastic Surgery Quiz to Commemorate Plastic Surgery Day

Mangaluru: In light of Plastic Surgery Day, celebrated on 15th July, the department of Plastic Surgery organized a Plastic Surgery Quiz at Father Muller Medical College on 22nd July 2025 to promote awareness and interest in the specialty.

The event commenced with the auspicious lighting of the lamp, in the presence of our esteemed guest, Dr. B. M. Venkatesh, Vice Dean, and Faculty members – Dr. Aravind L., HOD and Professor, and Dr. Karthik Aithal, Assistant Professor of the Department of Plastic Surgery. This was followed by an insightful session where the HOD, Dr. Aravind, shared his valuable perspectives on the expanding scope and future of plastic surgery, leaving the audience inspired.

The quiz competition that followed was conducted by Dr Karthik Aithal with great enthusiasm, encouraging active participation and showcasing impressive knowledge. Winners were announced and appreciated for their outstanding performance. First Prize was awarded to Dr Sindhu, Third Year General Surgery Resident, Second Prize was awarded to Dr Jagath T J, Second Year General Surgery Resident, and Third Prize was awarded to Dr. Aravind, Third Year General Surgery Resident.

The event concluded on a warm note with a heartfelt vote of thanks by MCs – Dr Chetna, first-year MCh Plastic Surgery resident, and Dr. Likhitha, Physician Assistant Pharm D, acknowledging everyone – the whole team of Plastic Surgery, the dean, vice dean, and directors contributed to making the occasion a memorable and enriching experience.