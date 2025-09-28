Father Muller Medical College Hosts Prof. J.N. Shetty Memorial Oration and KDS Clinical Meet

Mangalore: The Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy at Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), in collaboration with the Prof. J.N. Shetty Memorial Oration Trust and the Karavali Dermatology Society (KDS), successfully organized the “Prof. J.N. Shetty Memorial Oration and KDS Clinical Meet” on September 28, 2025. The event, held in the Conference Hall of FMMC, provided a prominent platform for postgraduate students, faculty, and distinguished dermatologists to engage in insightful discussions on complex clinical cases and the latest advancements in dermatology.

The memorial oration is held annually in honor of Professor J.N. Shetty, the first Dean and Head of the Department of Dermatology at Father Muller Medical College. Professor Shetty served in this role from 1991 to 2000 and was instrumental in establishing the postgraduate program in Dermatology at the institution. He was also widely recognized for his significant contributions to leprosy eradication efforts through his involvement with the Hind Kusht Nivaran Sangh.

The inaugural ceremony commenced with a traditional invocation, followed by the lighting of the lamp by esteemed dignitaries. Dr. Sukumar D, President of the Prof. J.N. Shetty Memorial Oration Trust and Professor of Dermatology at AJ Institute of Medical Sciences, delivered the welcome address, outlining the Trust’s vision and objectives.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), presided over the formal inauguration. In his address, Fr. Lobo emphasized the importance of upholding Professor Shetty’s legacy of academic excellence, compassionate patient care, and collaborative growth within the dermatology community.

The event was graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including Rev. Dr. Michael Santhumayor, Administrator of FMMC; Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of FMMC; Dr. M. Ramam, Professor of Dermatology & Venereology at AIIMS, New Delhi; Dr. Nanda Kishore B, Former HOD of Dermatology, FMMC, and Consultant Dermatologist, Mangalore; Dr Sukumar D; Dr. Michelle Serene Fernandes, Professor & Head, Department of Dermatology, FMMC; and Dr. Rochelle Monteiro, President of the Karavali Dermatology Society. Dr. M. Ramam was formally felicitated by the dignitaries in recognition of his contributions to the field.

A key highlight of the program was the Prof. J.N. Shetty Memorial Oration, delivered by Dr. M. Ramam on the topic “Beyond the obvious: Challenging common beliefs in clinical practice”. His oration encouraged attendees to critically evaluate established practices and refine their diagnostic approaches. The session was chaired by Dr. Jacintha Martis and Dr. Raghavendra Rao.

Dr. Ramesh Bhat M, Head of the Father Muller Research Centre, FMCI, and Professor in the Department of Dermatology, FMMC, presented an insightful session on “Clinicopathological Correlation”. This session was chaired by Dr. Shrutakirthi D. Shenoi and Dr. Kashinath Nayak.

The program also included case presentations by Dr. Athreya G, Dr. Divya Babu, and Dr. Yash Govind Mantri, all postgraduate students from the Department of Dermatology, FMMC. Their presentations offered insights into complex clinical dilemmas and were well-received by the session chairs, Dr. Jerome Pinto and Dr. Girish P.N.

The event saw a strong turnout, with participation from staff and postgraduate students of Father Muller Medical College, members of the Karavali Dermatology Society, as well as Heads of Departments and postgraduate students from medical colleges across the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Dr. Janice Reema Lewis and Dr. Madhurima Tadipatri served as comperes for the program. A total of 150 delegates participated in this significant scientific event, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange within the dermatology community.