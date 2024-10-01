Father Muller Model United Nations (FMMUN) 2024 Kicks Off at Father Mullers

Mangalore: The Father Muller Model United Nations (FMMUN) 2024 commenced on October 1st, 2024, at 9:45 AM in the Decennial Memorial Hall of the Knowledge Centre at Father Muller Medical College (FMMC). The event was inaugurated in the presence of esteemed delegates, guests, and the organizing committee.

Anupama Tony, Head of Press FMMUN, served as the emcee, opening the ceremony. Yashashwini Arshinagodi, the Organising Chairman of FMMUN, welcomed the gathering, while Dr. Oliver Dsouza Asst Prof. Dept of Community Medicine, the staff advisor, escorted dignitaries to the dais. Rev. Father Ajith B Menezes, Administrator of FMMC, led the traditional lamp lighting to mark the inauguration.

In his presidential address, Rev. Father Ajith highlighted the resurgence of FMMUN after a five-year hiatus, sparked by strong student demand. He congratulated the team for the fast enrollment of participants and noted that FMMUN serves as a pre-event for Adrenaline, FMMC’s annual intercollegiate cultural and sports fest. He highlighted MUN as a platform for fostering peace, ecological awareness, and mutual respect, urging students to embrace harmony and collaboration.

Aman Phillips, the Secretary General of FMMUN, introduced the Executive Board, comprising:

• Alina Susan John as Chairperson of the United Nations General Assembly, Nicole Mathias as Vice-Chair and Caroline Castelino as Moderator

• Arush Joshua as Chairperson of the Special Session on Transgender Rights, with Yashaswini Arshinagodi as Vice-Chair and Dahlia Susan as Moderator

• Aman Phillips as Chairperson of the All-India Political Parties Meet, alongside Joanna Joseph as Vice-Chair and Clarisa Dsouza as Moderator

In their address, Aman encouraged the delegates to engage in meaningful discussions, challenge established perspectives, and become pioneers of political thought. They emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation during the sessions.

Dr. Oliver concluded the inaugural ceremony with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and organizers of the event.

Model United Nations (MUN) is a global educational simulation where students represent various countries and discuss pressing international issues. It enhances critical thinking, public speaking, and diplomacy skills, significantly boosting students’ portfolios and preparing them for leadership roles. MUN conferences, held worldwide, provide a platform for students to engage in diplomatic discussions, develop leadership and negotiation abilities, and gain a deeper understanding of global issues.