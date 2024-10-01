Kundapur: Tipper Hits College Student While Avoiding Car, Kills Him on the Spot

Kundapur: A horrific incident occurred on the Koteshwara-Haladi state highway on Tuesday, October 1 afternoon, where a college student was killed instantly after being hit by a tipper truck.

The student, who had just finished college, was walking along the road with friends when the tipper, attempting to avoid a car, rammed into him.

The deceased student has been identified as Dhannush (19), a first-year BSc student at Kaup’s Varadaraj Shetty Government First Grade College in Koteshwar.

Dhanush was walking with his two friends on the footpath along the Koteshwar road after finishing college when a speeding tipper truck came from behind. The truck, attempting to avoid a car coming from the opposite direction, swerved sharply to the right and hit Dhanush.

The impact was fatal, and Dhanush fell under the truck and died on the spot.

Dhanush lived with his mother in Nagoori, while his father worked in Barkur.

The Kundapur Traffic Police visited the spot and registered a case