Father Muller Nursing and Speech and Hearing Graduation Day 2025: A Celebration of Commitment and Excellence in Care

The Father Muller Convention Centre came alive with pride and promise on the morning of Saturday, April 5, 2025, as the Father Muller School and College of Nursing, and the Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing celebrated their Graduation Ceremony. This significant occasion, under the aegis of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), honoured the academic achievements and professional oaths of the graduating classes, while also recognizing exceptional talents across the disciplines of Nursing and Speech & Hearing.

The ceremony was presided over by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore and President of FMCI. The Chief Guest for the event was Prof. (Dr) P. L. Dharma, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University, who delivered an inspiring Graduation Address to the young graduates, emphasizing compassion, responsibility, and the noble legacy of healthcare professionals.

The event was graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including:

• Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI

• Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Designate Director, FMCI

• Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator, FMMC, FMCOAHS, FMCOP

• Rev. Fr George JeevanSequeira, Administrator, FMMCH

• Dr Kiran Shetty, Additional Medical Superintendent, FMMCH

• Rev. Sr (Prof.) Dhanya Devasia, Principal, FMCON & FMSON

• Prof. Cynthia Santhmayor, Principal, FMC (Speech & Hearing)

• Rev. Sr Nancy Mathais, Chief Nursing Officer, FMMCH

• Prof (Dr) Agnes EJ, Vice Principal FMCON

Following the grand procession and invocation, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho delivered a warm and welcoming address. Highlighted the importance of being the hands and feet of God as told by St Teresa of Avila “Christ has no body now but yours, no hands, no feet on earth but yours. Yours are the eyes with which He looks compassion on this world, yours are the feet with which He walks to do good, yours are the hands with which He blesses all the world. He urged the Nursing and Speech and Hearing Graduates to be torchbearers of the Institutions.

Rev. Sr. Dhanya Devasia presented the annual report of the School and College of Nursing, while Prof. Cynthia Santhmayor reported on the academic year of the College of Speech and Hearing.

Prof. (Dr) P. L. Dharma, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University, expressed that it was a privilege to be invited to the Graduation Ceremony, especially in the esteemed presence of the Bishop of Mangalore. He remarked that what people seek when they come to a hospital is not just treatment but the compassionate touch of a nurse. While the doctor visits the patient briefly, it is the ward nurse who consistently cares for them, leaving a lasting impression through their dedication and kindness. Prof. Dharma shared that he was deeply moved upon hearing the first words — “Amma” — uttered by hearing-impaired children who had just received their hearing aids. He echoed the sentiment expressed earlier by the Director of FMCI, affirming that speech therapists bring voice to sound, giving life to the unspoken. His address made a strong impact on both the graduates and faculty. He emphasized that education today is increasingly competency-based, urging the new professionals to become more skillful, adaptable, and resourceful.

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha reflected on the profound vocation of nursing, describing it as a journey that intimately touches lives from birth to death. He encouraged the graduates to become soldiers of mercy and compassion, virtues instilled in them by their Alma Mater. He poignantly added, “It’s a vocation, not just a profession.” A nurse is someone who stands by the patient longer than anyone else, embodying the true spirit of healing and support. Quoting from the New Testament, the Bishop referred to Jesus’ miraculous healing of a deaf and mute child, saying:“Ephphatha” — that is, “Be opened.” (Mark 7:34) Jesus, through the power of the Father, restored speech and hearing. In the same spirit, the Bishop urged the graduates to be a light, a source of hope and comfort, and above all, to be the change they wish to see in the world.

The highlight of the ceremony was the administration of the professional oaths for the nursing and speech & hearing graduands. These symbolic affirmations underscored their dedication to serve with integrity, compassion, and professional excellence.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of academic and excellence awards, recognizing the hard work and brilliance of students across various programs:

Father Muller School of Nursing

• Ms. Riya Jovita Dalmeida received multiple awards, including the highest aggregate in 1st year GNM and top scores in Anatomy & Physiology, Psychology & Sociology.

• Ms. Aakriti Kuncharia A, Lanwin Shawn Sujal Cardoza, PriyaAsmi Dsouza, Lanson Sharon Dsouza, Nandana M, and Lobo Reyona Robert were also honoured for academic distinction across subjects.

Father Muller College of Nursing

• Ms. GlenishaFernandes and Ms. CleritaJoylen Lobo emerged as top awardees, recognized for highest aggregate and academic excellence in B.Sc and M.Sc Nursing respectively.

• Several students achieved RGUHS subject ranks, showcasing the institution’s consistent academic excellence at the university level.

The following students of Father Muller College have brought glory to the institution through their outstanding academic performance:

Undergraduates

1. Ms Nainika Thomas

Awarded for securing the highest marks in the 1st & 2nd Semesters of Bachelor in Audiology and Speech Language Pathology (B.ASLP) in the University Examinations held in Feb–Mar 2024 / Jul–Aug 2024 under Mangalore University, Mangalagangothri, Mangaluru.

2. Ms Carol Jevita Lobo

Awarded for securing the highest marks in the 3rd & 4th Semesters of B.ASLP in the University Examinations held in Feb–Mar 2024 / Jul–Aug 2024 under Mangalore University.

3. Ms Jenin Dsouza

Awarded for securing overall highest marks in 1st to 6th Semesters and for bagging the 3rd Rank in B.ASLP during the Academic Year 2020–2024 under Mangalore University.

Postgraduates

4. Ms HadlineRechael Noronha

Awarded for securing the highest marks in the 1st & 2nd Semesters of M.Sc. Audiology in the University Examinations held in Feb–Mar 2024 / Jul–Aug 2024 under Mangalore University.

5. Ms Neha R Patil Kulkarni

Awarded for securing the highest marks in the 1st & 2nd Semesters of M.Sc. Speech Language Pathology (SLP) in the University Examinations held in Feb–Mar 2024 / Jul–Aug 2024 under Mangalore University.

UG Graduands

6. Ms Herlin Meryl Mendonca

o Awarded for securing the highest marks in 3rd & 4th Semesters of B.ASLP (Feb–Mar 2023 / Jul–Aug 2023).

o Also awarded for securing highest marks in 5th & 6th Semesters (Feb–Mar 2024 / Jul–Aug 2024).

o Additionally, she is awarded for Overall Highest Marks in 1st to 6th Semesters of B.ASLP during the Academic Year 2021–2025 under Mangalore University.

PG Graduands

7. Ms A. Shivani

Awarded for securing highest marks in 1st & 2nd Semesters of M.Sc. Audiology (Mar–Apr 2023 / Aug–Sep 2023).

8. Mr Nikhil P S

o Awarded for highest marks in 3rd & 4th Semesters of M.Sc. Audiology (Feb–Mar 2024 / Jul–Aug 2024).

o Also awarded for securing Overall Highest Marks in 1st to 4th Semesters and for bagging the 1st Rank in M.Sc. Audiology during the Academic Year 2022–2024.

9. Ms Reshmi Sanjeev C

Awarded for the highest marks in 1st & 2nd Semesters of M.Sc. Speech Language Pathology (Mar–Apr 2023 / Aug–Sep 2023).

10. Ms Elna Anil

Awarded for the highest marks in 3rd & 4th Semesters of M.Sc. SLP (Feb–Mar 2024 / Jul–Aug 2024).

11. Ms Aparna Krishna V V

o Awarded for highest marks in 3rd & 4th Semesters of M.Sc. SLP (Feb–Mar 2024 / Jul–Aug 2024).

o Also awarded for securing Overall Highest Marks in 1st to 4th Semesters and for bagging the 1st Rank in M.Sc. SLP during the Academic Year 2022–2024.

Best Dissertation Awards – July 2024

12. Mr Nikhil P S, M.Sc. Audiology

Awarded the Best Dissertation Award for the topic:

“Comparison of video head impulse test and vestibular evoked myogenic potentials among moderate smokers and non-smokers”

Guided by Ms JovitaPriyaTauro.

13. Mr Midhun Lal B, M.Sc. Speech Language Pathology

Awarded the Best Dissertation Award for the topic:

“Profiling of dysphagia patterns in stroke patients: an analysis of type and severity of dysphagia in cortical lesion”

Guided by Prof. Cynthia Santhmayor.

OVERALL EXCELLENCE AWARDS – 2025

• Overall Excellence in B.Sc. Nursing, donated by Fr. Denis D Sa in memory of Mrs. Mary D Sa was conferred on Mr. Abel Joseph.

• Overall Excellence in GNM founded by the Superior General, Sisters of Charity, was conferred on Ms. Renita D Souza.

• Father Muller College overall Excellence Award – 2025 Best Outgoing Student of the Year 2021–2025in B.ASLP is awarded to: Ms Roshni Dsilva

The program concluded with a heartfelt response from a graduate of FMCON, and a touching vote of thanks was provided by Prof (Dr) Agnes EJ. The Institutional Anthem rang through the hall post the administration of the oath while the Indian National Anthem was sung with great fervour, marking the proud culmination of the event.

The ceremony was not just a celebration of academic milestones, but a reflection of the values that Father Muller Charitable Institutions instill in its students — of service, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. This Graduation concluded the 3 day Graduation festivities of all the teaching units of FMCI.



