High drama over suicide: K’taka govt refuses to name MLAs in FIR; BJP workers detained

Bengaluru: High drama unfolded in Kushalnagar town of Madikeri district following a protest by the Karnataka BJP unit over the suicide of a party worker.

After the Congress government rejected the BJP’s demand to include the names of two MLAs in the FIR, BJP leaders attempted to stage a protest with the body of the deceased worker in front of the Deputy Superintendent of Police’s office. However, police detained all those involved.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, former MP Pratap Simha, and former Speaker K.G. Bopaiah were among those detained after a heated exchange with the police.

They were taken away in police vehicles. Hundreds of BJP workers were also detained and transported in buses.

While being detained, Vijayendra criticised the Congress-led government, calling it a “goonda government.”

He alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was behaving arrogantly.

“We will not leave the matter here. The two MLAs are guilty. We know how to get justice. They are close confidants of CM Siddaramaiah. We will approach the judiciary. The case should be handed over to the CBI,” he stated.

He further alleged, “The police are acting as puppets of the Congress government. All police stations have turned into Congress party offices. Let the Congress-led government commit atrocities — we will not back down. We will seek justice through the courts.”

Vijayendra reiterated that the names of the two Congress MLAs must be included in the FIR.

Following the arrest of BJP leaders and workers, the family of deceased BJP worker Vinay Somaiah took the body to his native village of Gonimaruru to perform the final rites.

When questioned on the demand to include MLA A.S. Ponnanna, along with MLA Manthar Gowda, in the FIR, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded on Saturday, stating, “That cannot be done. We cannot fulfil the BJP’s demands. The investigation will continue, and those found guilty will be punished.”

Vinay Somaiah, a native of Madikeri district, reportedly died by suicide at his office in Bengaluru, leaving behind a note on Friday.

In the note, he alleged harassment by Congress leaders and named MLAs A.S. Ponnanna, Manthar Gowda, and Congress leader Thennira Maheena as responsible for his decision. However, the Hennur police registered an FIR naming only Thennira Maheena.



