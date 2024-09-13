FATHER MULLER NURSING COLLEGE THUMBAY – COURSE INAUGURATION OF B.Sc. (N) NEW BATCH 2024-25

Mangaluru: The Course Inauguration of 3rd batch of B.Sc. Nursing was held on 13-09-2024 at 10.30 am at Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay. The programme started with a prayer song led by 2nd semester B.Sc. Nursing students.

The Administrator Rev. Fr. Sylvester Vincent Lobo welcomed the dignitaries and the new batch of students and their parents. He also gave a brief introduction about FMNCT & FMHT before the welcome address.

The formal inauguration of the course was done by lighting the traditional lamp by the Chief guest, Dr. Antony Sylvan Dsouza, Dean, FMMC, President of the programme Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Dr. Sr Judy SIC, Principal, FMNCT, dignitaries and a student representative.

In the inaugural address Chief Guest Dr. Antony Sylvan DSouza congratulated the freshers’ and their parents on their choice of nursing profession and the institution they have joined for meeting all the requirements essential for this course and emphasized the importance of integrating head, hand, and heart in nursing. He encouraged students to develop 4C’s – competencies, critical thinking, communication skills, and compassionate care. He urged students to approach their tasks with a positive spirit, highlighting that, despite the challenges, nursing offers great opportunities for learning and professional growth.

The Director, FMCI in his presidential address began by reflecting on the esteemed legacy of the Father Muller Institutions. He highlighted the importance of providing not only medical care but also comfort and spiritual support to patients. He emphasized that nursing is more than just a profession and described it as a vocation that demands treating patients with the same care and compassion one would offer to family members, regardless of their illness. He reminded the students that God is the ultimate healer and that as caregivers, they are His instruments. He encouraged them to follow the example of Mother Teresa, aspiring to embody her spirit of compassion and service in their work.

The Programme was concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mrs. Janet Sequeira, Vice Principal, FMNCT. The ceremony was eloquently compered by Dr. Edveena Monis, Assoc. Professor, FMNCT.

A short parent-teacher-student orientation was conducted by the Principal Dr. Sr Judy SIC.

The Programme was concluded with National Anthem followed by Lunch.