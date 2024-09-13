Kejriwal granted conditional bail, not acquitted yet: Pralhad Joshi

Hubballi: After the Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) linked to the alleged liquor policy scam, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Delhi Chief Minister has been granted conditional bail, but has not been acquitted yet.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader can now leave jail – after nearly six months without a trial – since he has already been granted bail in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Talking to the media in Hubballi, Joshi stated, “Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been granted conditional bail by the judiciary. However, the court has not acquitted him yet. Earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav was also granted bail, but later he was convicted. The BJP has full faith in the judiciary.”

“Lalu Prasad’s conviction shows that India’s judicial system maintains the highest standard,” added the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Joshi also said that the courts of the country are working fairly and impartially, adding and that the opposition parties, including the Congress, should understand this.

On July 12, the Supreme Court ordered Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate. However, he was not able to walk out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI.

Recently, the top court allowed the bail pleas of senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, BRS leader K. Kavitha, and AAP’s former communication-in-charge Vijay Nair in the excise policy case.

On a different note, Joshi also said that it would be better if West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee resigns.

“CM Mamata Banerjee has been staging a resignation drama. She is not capable of leading the government effectively as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. She has failed in providing proper governance,” Joshi claimed.

“She has also failed to provide justice to the people who brought her into power. Instead of continuing this trend, it would be appropriate if she resigns,” Joshi said.



