Father Muller Observes WORLD HAND HYGIENE DAY 2026

Mangalore: In observance of World Health Organisation’s World Hand Hygiene Day, 5th May 2026, the Infection Prevention and Control Committee ( IPCC ) in association with Dept Of Microbiology, Father Muller Medical College (FMMC ) organized a series of engaging and educational activities to promote awareness about the importance of Hand Hygiene in preventing infections and ensuring patient safety.

This year’s celebration was marked by enthusiastic participation across all establishments of Father Muller Charitable Institution with several creative competitions and recognition initiatives.

A Valedictory Hand Hygiene programme was conducted on 5th May 2026 at the FMMCH Conference hall.

Rev Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI presided over the function. Dr Sudeep K, HOD, Dept Of Endocrinology was the chief guest. Other dignitaries on the dais were Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, Dr Uday Kumar Medical Superintendent, Dr Rev Sr Nancy Priya Mathais, Chief nursing officer of FMMCH, and Dr Thomas S K, Professor, Dept of Microbiology and IPCC Chairperson.

Dignitaries off the dais were Rev Fr Michael Santhumayor, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College ( FMMC ), Rev Fr. William D’Souza & Rev Fr Rohan Michael Dias Assistant Administrators FMMCH, Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC, Dr Venkatesh B.M Vice Dean FMMC, Dr Kishan Shetty, Deputy MS, Dr Kiran Shetty, Additional MS, Dr Shiv Shankara, Principal, Father Muller College Of Allied Health Sciences ( FMCOHAS ), Dr Ramesh Bhat, Head of Research, Father Muller Research Centre ( FMRC ) and Rev Sr Dr Dhanya Devasiya, Principal, Father Muller College Of Nursing ( FMCON ).

The event began with a soulful prayer by Ms Viola Thomas IPCN and team. Dr Thomas S K escorted the dignitaries on to the dais and also welcomed the gathering. The President and the Chief guest addressed the gathering and motivated all to make hand hygiene a habit and strictly follow all the hand hygiene protocols and save lives not only at health care facilities but also in the community. Ms Megha Kulal Infection Prevention & Control Nurse (IPCN) and Ms Preema Monis were the MC’s of the program.

Ms Merlyn IPCN read out the details of the winners of variety of competitions that were conducted a week before with the “WHO” theme “Action Saves Lives” encouraging participants to express their understanding of hand hygiene in innovative ways.

These included Reels Competition, where participants created short videos demonstrating correct hand hygiene practices and their significance in daily life. A Drawing Competition showcasing artistic interpretations of hand hygiene themes, and a Face Painting Competition added a vibrant and creative dimension, symbolizing germs, cleanliness, and protection.

Hand Hygiene related Quiz Competitions were also held to test and enhance knowledge regarding hand hygiene guidelines, techniques, and global standards.

REEL COMPETITION JUDGES

Dr Srishankar, Associate Professor, Department of Respiratory Medicine, FMMC

Mr Manoj P. S., Associate Professor, Department of Child Health Nursing, FMCON

DRAWING COMPETITION JUDGES

Dr Ganesh Nayak S., Associate Professor, Department of General Medicine, FMMC

Ms Thamizharasi N., Associate Professor, Department of OBG, FMCON

FACE PAINTING COMPETITION JUDGES

Dr Vinay Vaidyanathan Rao, Professor and HOD, Department of ENT, FMMC

Ms. Lakshmi S. Kunnath, Associate Professor, FMCOSH

QUIZ COMPETITION ORGANISER

Dr. Sandra J Saldanha, Department of Child Health Nursing, FMCON

The winners of the Reel Competition, following an impressive display of creativity and awareness:

• Consolation prizes will be given to two groups, and they go to:

ALAN KOCHUMON and team, Devine mercy

JINSON MONTEIRO and team, Fathima ground floor

• The 3rd Prize goes to:

JEEVAN RAJ and team, dialysis unit

• The 2nd Prize goes to:

PRAMILA MONTHY PINTO and team, Z1 ward

• And the 1st Prize is proudly bagged by:

RESHMA NAZRETH and team, Onco OT

The winners of the Drawing Competition, where participants beautifully expressed their ideas through art:

• The 3rd Prize is shared by two participants

Mr Preetham Dsouza – Staff Nurse, Z Ward

Ms Saliba Shibumon – BSc MLT, 2nd Year

• The 2nd Prize goes to:

Ms Treesa Joseph – Staff Nurse, Z1 Ward

• The 1st Prize is bagged by:

Ms Manisha S. Nagekar – Staff Nurse, Level 4 ICU

The winners of the Face Painting Competition, where creativity was brought to life through vibrant expressions:

• The 3rd Prize goes to:

Ms Manisha S. Nagekar and Ms Jincy – Staff Nurse, Level 4 ICU

•

• The 2nd Prize goes to:

Ms Anisha Rodrigues and Ms Clerita Cutinha – 1st Year BSc Nursing

•

• The 1st Prize is bagged by:

Ms Suprita Naik and Ms Ann Jose – Staff Nurse, ITU

The Quiz Competition, organized for the ward in-charges, highlighted excellent knowledge and quick thinking.

• The 3rd Prize goes to:

Ms Wilma Gracy Veigas – In-charge, Asha Kiran 5th Floor

•

• The 2nd Prize goes to:

Ms Precilla Rodrigues – In-charge, Casualty

•

• And the 1st Prize is bagged by:

Sr Vinitha Shwetha Dsouza – In-charge, Sacred Heart 2nd Floor

The Link Nurses of FMMCH participated in a competency-based assessment focused on infection prevention and control protocols. Their dedication to maintaining high standards of patient care is truly commendable.

• The 3rd Prize goes to:

Mr Animesh Mondal – Staff Nurse, Onco OT

•

• The 2nd Prize goes to:

Ms Melisha Jenifer Dsouza – Staff Nurse, Sacred Heart Ground floor

•

• And the 1st Prize is bagged by:

Ms Lavina Veigas – Staff Nurse, ITU

Ms Deena Andrade IPCC Secretary and IPCN organised a quick spot game for all at the event to encourage team bonding and create a lively atmosphere.

To recognize and motivate consistent adherence to best practices, Hand Hygiene Champions were identified among doctors, nurses and general categories based on compliance, leadership, and commitment to promoting Hand Hygiene. Their efforts serve as an inspiration for others to follow and maintain high standards of infection prevention and control.

Additionally, an Annual Rolling Trophy for Wards and High Risk areas were introduced to foster healthy competition among various departments. This trophy was awarded to the those areas demonstrating the highest overall performance in hand hygiene compliance, participation in activities, and innovation in promoting awareness.

The event successfully reinforced the critical role of hand hygiene in healthcare settings and beyond. It also highlighted the importance of continuous education, creativity, and recognition in sustaining behavioural change. The active involvement and enthusiasm of all participants made this initiative impactful and memorable.

Overall, World Hand Hygiene Day 5th May 2026 was celebrated with great spirit, leaving a lasting impression and strengthening our collective commitment to a safer and healthier environment. Dr Prassana N Bhat Assoc Prof Microbioloy gave the vote of thanks