Father Muller Reinforces Zero-Tolerance Policy on Ragging with Legal Awareness Programme

Mangaluru: Reaffirming its commitment to fostering a safe, respectful, and inclusive academic environment, Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) observed Anti-Ragging Day 2026 with a guest lecture on “Legal Implications of Ragging.” The programme was organized by the Anti-Ragging Review Committee, FMCI, in collaboration with Father Muller Medical College, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, Father Muller College of Nursing, Father Muller College of Physiotherapy, Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing), and Father Muller Allied Health Sciences College, Thumbay.

Although Anti-Ragging Day is officially observed across the country on August 12, FMCI commemorated the occasion on July 23, 2026, in line with this year’s theme, “Say NO to Ragging, Say YES to Respect,” promoting the values of dignity, empathy, and mutual respect among students.

The programme began with an invocation by students of Father Muller College of Nursing. Rev. Dr. Michael Santhumayor, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, Father Muller College of Nursing, and Father Muller College of Physiotherapy, welcomed the gathering and reiterated the institution’s commitment to maintaining a ragging-free campus.

Introducing the guest speaker, Dr. Nagesh K. R., Convenor of the Anti-Ragging Review Committee, FMCI, highlighted the importance of legal awareness in preventing ragging and encouraging responsible student conduct.

Presiding over the function, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, reaffirmed the institution’s zero-tolerance policy towards ragging. He urged students to foster a culture of respect, compassion, and inclusivity, thereby strengthening the values that define the Father Muller community. Addressing the gathering of more than 1,000 students at the convention centre, he emphasized the importance of understanding and adhering to the anti-ragging policies enforced by both the institution and the government. He also encouraged students to guide and support one another, especially the incoming batches.

The resource person, Mrs. Latha C. S. Holla, a practising advocate from Mangaluru, delivered an informative session on the legal implications of ragging. She explained the various forms of ragging recognized under the law, the legal consequences and penalties associated with such offences, and referred to several landmark Supreme Court judgments highlighting the seriousness of the issue. Her interactive presentation sensitized students to their rights and responsibilities while underscoring the importance of ethical conduct within educational institutions.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Prof. Cynthia Santhumayor, Principal of Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing).

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from principals, faculty members, Anti-Ragging Committee members, and students representing all constituent colleges of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, reaffirming the institution’s collective resolve to nurture a campus environment founded on respect, safety, and human dignity.