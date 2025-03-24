Father Muller Scholarships Disbursement 2025

Mangaluru: The Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) held its annual scholarship disbursement to students of merit and low-income category on 24 March 2025 in the Decennial Memorial Hall. Mr Stany Alavres, president of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy was the chief guest and presided over by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI. Scholarships amounting to 25 lakhs were provided by FMCI.

Mr. Stany Alvares, in his heartfelt Kannada address, highlighted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s strong advocacy for education as a tool for social empowerment, quoting, “Education is the milk of a lioness, and whoever drinks it will roar like a lion.” Ambedkar, who benefited from scholarships himself, emphasized student welfare and constitutional provisions for underprivileged groups, urging students to “Be educated, be organized, be agitated.”

Alvares also reflected on Swami Vivekananda’s belief in education as a transformative force that builds character, strength, and self-reliance. Quoting, “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached,” he stressed the need for scholarships and student welfare initiatives to empower society.

Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI, shared the inspiring story of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who received a scholarship from Rev. Father Sequeira at Schwartz High School, enabling him to pursue his studies despite financial hardships. Later, as President of India, Kalam visited his alma mater but, upon learning of Fr. Sequeira’s passing, paid tribute at his grave, saying, “Fr., your boy Abdul Kalam has come.”

Fr. Coelho urged students to be generous, support future learners, and emulate Dr. Kalam’s humility. He assured parents that FMCI remains committed to providing academic and practical excellence to students, reciprocating the trust placed in the institution.

This Scholarship is an impetus to create more professionals in the health care fields, thus, Father Muller Charitable Institutions have instituted the Scholarship Programme to help socio-economically weaker students to dream big and be a part of the healthcare sector.

Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Designate Director, FMCI & Administrator, FMHMC&H, Deralakatte, Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator, FMMC, FMCOAHS, FMCOP, Rev. Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo, Administrator, FMHT, FMNCT, Thumbay, Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, FMMCH, Rev. Fr Donald Nilesh Crasta, Asst. Administrator, Chief Nursing Officer, FMMCH, Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza Dean, FMMC, Dr. Venkatesha B.M, Vice Dean, FMMC, Dr. Hilda D’Souza Principal, FMCOAHS, Prof. Cherishma D’Silva Principal, FMCOP, Sr Dhanya Devasia, Principal, FMCON & FMSON, Dr. ESJ Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC, Deralakatte, Dr. Vilma Meera D’Souza Vice Principal, FMHMC, Deralakatte, Prof. Cynthia Santhmayor, Principal, FMC (Sp.& Hg), Dr. Satish S., Principal, FMCOPS, Deralakatte, Dr. Shivashankara A.R., Principal, FMAHSC Thumbay were present.

The compering of the event was done by Dr. Rashmi Ramesh (final year MBBS), and Ms. Chrisbel Rodrigues (physiotherapy student) proposed the vote of thanks. Ms. Ida Sequeira, Office Superintendent, Mrs. Meena D’Souza, Asst. Office Superintendent and Ms. Jennifer, Secretary to the Dean FMMC, read the names of the awardees.