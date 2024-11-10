Father’s Distressing Bridge Incident Averted in Gurupur

Mangaluru: In an alarming incident that unfolded this afternoon in Gurupur, a father attempted to end his life while carrying his two-year-old child. The individual, identified as Sandeep, a resident of Kaikamba, was spotted by local residents as he carried his child onto the Gurupur bridge, raising concerns about his intentions.

Witnesses quickly intervened, expressing their fears for the child’s safety and persuading Sandeep to descend from the bridge. Their prompt action ensured that both he and his child were safely brought back to solid ground before any tragedy could occur.

Upon arrival at the scene, local law enforcement personnel took control of the situation. During questioning, Sandeep explained that his intention was not to commit suicide but rather to show his child the river. The police, upon assessing the situation, provided the necessary advice and subsequently allowed the father and child to return home safely.