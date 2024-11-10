UT Khader Votes in International Commonwealth Parliament Association Election

In a significant development during the recent elections for the International Commonwealth Parliament Association (CPA), UT Khader, the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, cast his crucial vote in favor of Zambia, a candidate backed by India. This election marks a pivotal moment in fostering international cooperation and representation within the Commonwealth nations.

Dr. Christopher Kalila of Zambia, who garnered support from India, emerged victorious in the election and is set to assume office as the CPA President for the upcoming term. His election is seen as a testament to the strengthening ties between India and Zambia, and it underscores India’s commitment to enhancing its role in international parliamentary diplomacy.

UT Khader, originally from Ullal in Karnataka, expressed pride in representing India in this esteemed global election. His participation is viewed as a significant accomplishment not only for him but also for the entire state of Karnataka, reflecting the state’s engagement in global governance and international relations.

As the new CPA President, Dr. Kalila will have the opportunity to influence parliamentary practices across Commonwealth nations, contributing to democratic ideals and development initiatives. The election results, celebrated by supporters of both India and Zambia, herald a new era of collaborative efforts within the Commonwealth framework.