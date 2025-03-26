Faux pas by Mar Thoma Church Secretary announcing ‘death’ of priest leads to protest

Thiruvalla (Kerala): An error that took place due to a communication gap left the Thiruvalla-headquartered Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church in Kerala in a spot of bother.

The Church secretary Rev. Abey T. Mammen on Tuesday evening issued a condolence message announcing the death of a senior priest Rev James George.

George was the Vicar of the Kumbanad Shalom Mar Thoma Church near Thiruvalla and was admitted to a private hospital near here after he fell sick on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Church secretary Rev. Abey T. Mammen came out with a condolence message announcing the passing away of George.

Things went into fast gear with the social media group of the Church and its laity also passed on this, as that’s the normal practice.

But later close to midnight came another message from Mammen expressing regret in a wrong message condoling the death of George.

In a statement issued by Mammen, it said, “We acknowledge the deep concern and emotional response from our faithful community regarding the condition of our beloved clergy, Rev James George. Earlier, based on the available information communicated to us and the critical nature of the situation following the withdrawal of ventilator support, an announcement regarding the passing of Rev. James George was made.”

“We have since been informed by the attending medical team that while James Achen remains in a critical state and continues to be under close final observation, he has not yet been officially declared deceased,” the statement added.

“We recognise the gravity and sensitivity of this situation and deeply regret any confusion or distress caused. We request the continued prayers of all faithful members during this deeply trying time and will keep everyone updated as we receive further medical updates. Even now he is in a sinking stage and oxygen support is provided. Let us remain united in prayer and hope, trusting in God’s presence and peace through this difficult journey,” wrote Mammen.

But a section of the laity is up in arms and is demanding action against Mammen for this irresponsible act.



