Kota Police Crack House Burglary Case, Recover Stolen Jewelry Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh

Udupi: In a significant breakthrough, the Kota police have arrested a suspect in connection with a house burglary that occurred on February 23. The accused, Praveen Kumar Shetty (38), a resident of Manur, was apprehended near Tekkatte.

The burglary took place while the family of Shridhar Raghurama Shetty was at the temple. Thieves broke into their home, damaging the door and stealing jewelry worth approximately Rs 2.7 lakh. A case was registered at the Kota police station, and an investigation was launched under the direction of District Police Superintendent Dr. Arun.

The Law and Order section, led by Sub-Inspector Raghavendra C. and Sudhaprabhu, worked tirelessly to gather crucial information and track down the suspect. Their efforts paid off when they apprehended Praveen Kumar Shetty and recovered a gold chain weighing 25 grams, valued at approximately Rs 2.5 lakh.

The successful operation was a result of the teamwork and dedication of the Kota police team, which included PSI Jayaprakash, ASI, Head Constable Revathi, Krishnappa, Shekhar, Constable Raghavendra, and Vijayendra. Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabhu D.T. and Brahmavar Circle Inspector Divakar P.M. also played a crucial role in guiding the investigation.