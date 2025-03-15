Fed up with internal strife, Priyanka Gandhi likely to lead Cong in Kerala Assembly polls

Thiruvananthapuram: With just a year left until Kerala gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections, the Congress high command is considering appointing Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to oversee the party’s campaign.

This is after growing frustration over persistent internal conflicts within the Kerala unit of the Congress party.

The proposal to appoint Priyanka Gandhi has been put forth by Deepa Dasmunsi, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Kerala.

Dasmunsi has recommended that Priyanka lead a special committee to manage the Assembly election campaign.

At a high-level meeting held in Delhi last month, senior Congress leaders from Kerala and the party’s top brass discussed the state’s internal issues. Priyanka played an active role in the deliberations, and following the meeting, Dasmunsi held one-on-one discussions with allies of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

A key concern conveyed to the party leadership by Dasmunsi is the unease among UDF allies regarding the ongoing power struggles between prominent Kerala Congress figures. The discord involves Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Lok Sabha member K. Sudhakaran, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, and senior legislator Ramesh Chennithala.

A political observer noted that factionalism has long plagued the Congress party in the state, while the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) is united.

“Despite multiple scams and corruption allegations, the CPI-M, under Pinarayi Vijayan, has maintained public discipline since taking power in 2016. In contrast, Congress continues to air its internal disputes publicly, which alienates ordinary voters. If the party does not resolve these conflicts, its prospects in the upcoming elections will suffer,” the observer said.

The first major test of the Congress’ unity following the Delhi meeting will be the by-election in the Nilambur Assembly constituency. The seat became vacant after two-time Left-backed Independent legislator P.V. Anvar resigned following a fallout with Vijayan. Later this year, the party will face another challenge in the local body elections, leading up to the 2026 Assembly polls.

With growing pressure to curb infighting and present a united front, the Congress high command is likely to appoint Priyanka Gandhi to lead the election oversight committee, a move aimed at restoring order and improving the party’s electoral chances in Kerala.