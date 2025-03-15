60 Maoists surrender before police in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem

Hyderabad: At least 60 Maoists laid down their arms and surrendered before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Saturday, officials said. The district shares its border with the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

The mass surrender took place at the Kothagudem Superintendent of Police (SP) office in the presence of the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Multi-Zone 1.

Senior police officials, including SP Rohith Raju and Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), also attended the press conference where the surrender was formally announced.

According to the police, the surrendered Maoists belong to various cadres and include individuals holding significant positions within the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Among those who surrendered, at least 16 are women. The police further revealed that several of the surrendered Maoists hail from the Bijapur and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh, known as hotbeds of Maoist activity.

Officials attributed the surrender to the government’s sustained efforts to encourage Maoists to abandon violence and reintegrate into mainstream society.

The police said that the insurgents were persuaded to surrender after being made aware of the various welfare measures and rehabilitation packages being offered by the state government.

“It is encouraging to see these individuals choose to leave the path of violence and return to society,” SP Rohit Raj said while addressing the media.

“One of the surrendered Maoists held a high-ranking position,” he added.

This mass surrender comes on the heels of a similar event on March 4, when 14 Maoists laid down their arms in the same district.

Earlier on February 13, at least 19 CPI (Maoists) from Chhattisgarh surrendered before the Bhadradri Kothagudem police.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said time and again that Maoists will be eradicated by March 2026 and then no citizen will have to lose his life due to this.