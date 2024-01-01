Felix Tshisekedi re-elected President of Congo: Electoral Commission



Kinshasa: Felix Tshisekedi has been re-elected as President of Congo for a second five-year term, securing 73.34 per cent of the total votes cast in the elections held on December 20, the Independent National Electoral Commission said.

Moise Katumbi, one of the main opposition candidates, attained the second position with about 18 per cent of the votes, according to the Commission.

The Commission reported that more than 18 million people, out of a total of 44 million registered voters, cast their ballots.

The President-elect is scheduled to be sworn in on January 20, 2024, after the Constitutional Court approves the election results on January 10, Xinhua news agency reported.

General elections held on December 20 witnessed alledged irregularities as the Central African country was slated to elect a new President, members of the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies, along with municipal councillors.

Denis Kadima, President of the Electoral Commission, said that the reported irregularities during the electoral process are “insignificant” and would not impact the election results.

Due to delayed arrival of voting materials and equipment, many polling stations were unable to open on time, leading to an official extension of polling to the following day. However, this extension was deemed contrary to electoral law and the Constitution by some presidential candidates.

A statement by five presidential candidates, including Martin Fayulu and Denis Mukwege, prominent challengers in the race, claimed that “irregularities sufficiently attest that the election on December 20, 2023, was a sham, organised in violation of the fundamental rights of the Congolese people”.

Ahead of the announcement of election results by the electoral body, several opposition presidential candidates on Sunday called for widespread protests and demanded a redo of the election.

Tensions have been visibly escalating since the commencement of polling, akin to previous elections.

In 2018, Tshisekedi ascended to power after winning the election, marking the country’s first peaceful transfer of power since its independence from Belgium.