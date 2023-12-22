Female cop’s CDR leaked by colleagues in K’taka, files harassment case



Kalaburagi: In a shocking case, the Call Detail Report (CDR) of a woman police constable was leaked by fellow policemen in Kalaburagi city of Karnataka to a miscreant who was involved in harassing her, according to sources.

The victim, a woman police constable, filed a complaint with Police Commissioner of Kalaburagi city, R. Chetan Kumar, demanding action against the culprits, who are mentally torturing her and also for violating her privacy.

Sources explain that two policemen attached to a police station in Kalaburagi city colluded in obtaining the CDR details of the victim and handing them over to a private person. Following the acquisition of the call details, the woman was reportedly facing harassment.

The CDR details are typically obtained for the mobile numbers of accused persons in crimes and other important cases. However, in this case, the accused policemen allegedly added the mobile number of the woman cop to the list of other accused persons’ contact numbers and obtained approval from a senior officer.

Commissioner Chetan Kumar stated to the media that a complaint had been received regarding the obtaining of call details of a mobile phone belonging to a woman constable, resulting in harassment. The investigation is ongoing in this regard, he added.

The case is being investigated by DCP Kanika Sikriwal, who has been directed to handle the case with the utmost seriousness and submit the report on a priority basis. This development raises concerns as it involves a violation of an individual’s privacy.



