Top Cop Issues RESTRICTIONS & GUIDELINES for New Year 2024 Celebrations

Mangaluru: In a communication to the media, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal has issued instructions for the observance of New Year’s Eve, urging hotels, restaurants, clubs, organizations, and the public to adhere to regulations set forth by the law. He has emphasized that all New Year’s Eve celebrations must obtain the necessary permission from the city police commissioner’s office by 5 pm on 28 December 2023. Compliance with any Covid-related restrictions imposed by the government is mandatory. Additionally, all events must conclude by midnight on 31 December 2023.

For those celebrating on beaches and public spaces, the Police Commissioner has stressed the importance of maintaining a decent atmosphere, prohibiting any obscene dances, and ensuring that no inconvenience is caused to the public. Noise pollution regulations as per the Supreme Court order must be strictly adhered to, and DJ music will not be permitted.

Alcohol service is restricted to individuals aged 18 and above. Access to hotels, clubs, or special events is contingent upon individuals below 18 being accompanied by their parents or guardians. To monitor instances of driving under the influence of alcohol, a rapid action force comprising traffic police and experts will patrol the city. Stringent action will be taken against individuals engaging in wheelies, drag racing, screaming, or driving at high speeds under the guise of celebration.