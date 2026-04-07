Fight between corrupt CM and people of Assam: Kharge urges voters to oust Sarma govt

Guwahati: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday appealed to the people of Assam to vote out the “most corrupt government” in the upcoming polls on April 9, alleging large-scale corruption and misuse of power under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and stated that it was a “fight between a corrupt CM and people of Assam.”

Addressing reporters, Kharge claimed that the people of Assam value their culture and traditions and would not support what he described as an “uncivil and arrogant leadership.”

He accused Chief Minister Sarma of prioritising personal gains over public welfare, alleging that a “syndicate system” was being run in Assam to benefit close associates and corporate entities through land allocations.

The Congress chief also questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party’s stance on corruption, stating that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah claim to have zero tolerance towards corruption, no action has been initiated against Chief Minister Sarma despite repeated allegations.

Kharge further claimed that Prime Minister Modi had given a “free hand” to the Chief Minister Sarma, linking it to alleged party funding practices.

In contrast, he said, Congress leaders including Gaurav Gogoi and former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had maintained a clean record during their tenure.

Raising the issue of justice, Kharge referred to a case involving Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, claiming that justice had been delayed and questioning the state government’s intent. He promised that if the Congress forms the government, a fast-track court would be set up within 100 days to ensure justice and punishment for the guilty.

Targeting the BJP over welfare schemes, Kharge assured women that financial assistance currently being provided would not be discontinued under a Congress government. Instead, he said, the amount would be increased.

He accused the BJP of spreading misinformation that such benefits would be stopped if Congress comes to power.

Expressing confidence in the party’s prospects, Kharge said the Congress is likely to secure around 73 seats and form the next government in Assam.

He urged voters, including those residing outside the state, to return and cast their votes to bring about change.

“Assam needs a decent and responsible Chief Minister. If the leadership is corrupt, governance collapses. This is a fight between a corrupt Chief Minister and the people of Assam,” Kharge said.