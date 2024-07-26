Final Journey of Fr Anthony Peter, a Priest of Diocese of Shimoga

Shivamogga: The funeral ceremony of Fr Anthony Peter, Parish Priest of St. Theresa of Child Jesus Church, Shikaripura held today at 10:00 am at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Shivamogga.

Fr Anthony Peter, met with a road accident on Tuesday 23rd July afternoon, at Chinnikatte on the way to his parish Shikaripura. He was travelling from Shivamogga. He died on the spot.

His mortal remains were brought to the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Shivamogga at 7:00 am for the public homage. Fr Franklin D’Souza, Diocesan Youth Director received the body and led the prayer. Fr Roshan Pinto, Director of Sannidhi, Fr Pius D’Souza, Director of SMSSS – Chaitanya, Fr Arun Venil D’Silva, Procurator of the Diocese and Fr Nelson D’Souza, HM of Loyola English High School, were present.

At 8:00 am Diocesan Bishop Dr Francis Serrao SJ blessed the body.

The Holy Eucharist began at 10:00 am. Bishop Francis Serrao SJ concelebrated the Holy Eucharist with Bishop Duming Dias of the Diocese of Karwar, Bishop Joseph Arumachadath of the Diocese of Bhadravati, Msgr Joseph Felix Noronha, Vicar General of the Diocese of Shimoga, Fr Stephen Maxi Albuquerque, Chancellor of the Diocese of Shimoga and large number of Priests from all around Karnataka.

Bishop Duming Dias of the Diocese of Karwar gave the introduction, and Fr Veeresh Vincent Moras, Parish Priest of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Tirthahalli, preached a heart-touching sermon. He based his homily on Lk 24:1-12; “Why do look for the living among the dead?”. He connected it to the life of Fr Anthony Peter and spoke on the hope that we have in the Resurrected Lord Jesus Christ.

At the end of the Holy Eucharist Fr Steven D’Sa gave the Eulogy. Mr Manuel Brother of Fr Anthony Peter spoke on behalf of the family. He thanked Bishop Francis Serrao SJ, Priests and Religious as well as the faithful gathered for the funeral ceremony.

Bishop Francis Serrao SJ spoke on behalf of the Diocese. He said that we have lost a good and dedicated Priest. He stands tall for his love for the Poor and the downtrodden above all love for the Church.

Fr Biju, Parish Priest of Infant Jesus Church, Sharavathinagar proposed the vote of thanks. Fr Alphonse Nelson D’Souza compered the program.

Funeral rites were done by the Bishop Francis Serrao SJ. Bishop Duming Dias and a large number of Priests, Religious and faithful witnessed his burial in the Priests’ cemetery at the Cathedral Campus.

Fr Anthony Peter was born on 07.01.2024 and was ordained on 04.05.2004. He served as Assistant Parish Priest of Our Lady of Assumption Church, Hiriyur, and St. Thomas Church, Davanagere. He later did his Higher Studies & got his Doctorate in Liturgy at Urbaniana University, Rome. He served as Parish Priest of St. Anthony’s Shrine, Karehalli, from 2017 to 2023 he served at Our Lady of Health, Minor Basilica of Harihar. Before his death, he served as the Parish Priest of St. Theresa of Child Jesus Church, Shikaripura. In him, the Diocese of Shimoga lost a good pastor.