FIR against Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra organiser for diverting route in Assam



Guwahati: An FIR has been filed in Assam’s Jorhat town against the organiser of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, K.B. Byju for diverting the permitted route, officials said.

An official stated that the march diverged in the town on Thursday rather than proceeding as allowed towards K.B. Road, resulting in a “chaotic situation”.

“The unexpected influx of people caused some people to fall, creating a situation akin to a stampede. The Jorhat Sadar Police Station has received a suo motu police report against the Yatra and its principal organiser,” he added.

The official also said that the Yatra breached road safety regulations and did not adhere to district administration rules, as stated in the FIR.

Assam opposition leader Debabrata Saikia, meanwhile, claimed that the FIR was a ruse to erect needless barriers in the way of the Yatra.

“The PWD point’s traffic diversion was not manned by any police. We had a large gathering, and the designated route was too tiny. We therefore made a brief detour of a few meters. Himanta Biswa Sarma now wishes to sabotage the Yatra because he is afraid of it succeeding on its first day in Assam,” Saikia claimed.

The march’s Assam segment will last till January 25. It will pass through 17 districts and 833 km.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to travel 6,713 km over 67 days, visiting 110 districts across 15 States.