FIR against Harish Poonja: High drama at Belthangady MLA’s residence



Mangaluru: High drama prevailed at the residence of Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja at Gardadi in Belthangady on Wednesday, after the police personnel arrived at the house in connection with a case booked against him on May 19.

The police had filed an FIR against the MLA for allegedly pressuring the station officer to release BJP Yuva Morcha Mandala President Shashiraj, who was arrested by the police in connection with the illegal quarrying and stocking of explosives at the quarrying site, at Moodala in the Melanthabettu village of Belthangady Taluk on May 18 night. The MLA was booked under IPC Sections 353 (deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insults).

FIR filed against Belthangady MLA for using objectionable language against forest dept official

Advocate K Shambhu Sharma who was present at the MLA’s house said that the police personnel had reached the house of the MLA in connection with a case filed against him. The police had requested the MLA to accompany them to the police station. “I have clearly informed them that notice should be served as per the Supreme Court guidelines. Inspite of our efforts, the police team remains at the house,” he said.

DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP MLAs have also arrived at the residence of Poonja. The entry of public to his house has been banned. Police personnel have been deployed on the road leading to the house of the MLA. A large number of party workers too have gathered outside his house. The party workers shouted slogans of “go back” against the police.

It may be recalled that Belthangady police on May 18 had arrested rowdy sheeter Shashiraj Shetty. Opposing the same, the MLA had staged a protest at the police station. Following which a case was registered against the MLA on May 19.

Opposing the booking of case against the MLA, a protest was organised without seeking prior permission in front of the Vikasa Soudha in Belthangady. During the protest, the MLA had allegedly stated that he was willing to hold the collar of the police for the sake of the “karyakartas” and hinted at disturbances akin to those witnessed at the DJ Halli and KJ Halli police stations in Bengaluru.

He also blocked public access to the taluk office during the protest. Accordingly, another FIR was filed against the MLA on Tuesday night. The FIR said that along with abusing the police inspector and police personnel, the MLA also had threatened them during the protest.

A case in this connection has been registered under IPC Sections 143, 147, 341, 504, 506, and 149. The video clip of the MLAs’ speech with derogatory remarks against officials has gone viral.