FIR against YouTube channel in Punjab for defaming Raghav Chadha



Chandigarh: Punjab Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a YouTube channel for allegedly equating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha with fugitive Vijay Mallya.

The FIR against the YouTube channel ‘Capital TV’ was filed on the complaint of Vikas Prashar, son of AAP candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat, Ashok Pappi Prashar. The complainant accused the channel of using defamatory and “misleading content.”

“The statements/contents of false videos on Capital TV channel and others shall harm the public peace and harmony…and is likely to promote enmity between different groups in the country on grounds of religion, caste, race and community,” reads the complaint.

As per the FIR, the channel made claims that “Vijay Mallya fled to the UK after taking public money, and similarly, a Rajya Sabha member left for England, claiming it was for eye treatment.”