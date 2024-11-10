FIR Filed Against 6 Persons for Public Disturbance at Vamanjoor

Mangaluru: A troubling incident unfolded in the Vamanjoor area at approximately noon today, leading to the registration of a case at the local Rural Police Station under Cr. No. 91/24. The police reported that six individuals affiliated with a local fish stall were allegedly involved in a public altercation that escalated into a significant disturbance, interrupting the peace of the surrounding community.

The individuals identified in the incident include Mohammed Rafi Afreed, Akbar, Zakir Hussein, Mohammed Sahil, Mayati, and Badruddin. The altercation raised concerns among residents and prompted immediate police intervention.

An FIR has been lodged under Section 119(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), a provision implemented to uphold public order and safety. Authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the details of the incident and determine appropriate actions to prevent future occurrences.

As the investigation progresses, police are urging witnesses to come forward with any information that may aid in clarifying the events that transpired.