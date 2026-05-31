FIR filed against ex-Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas in Messi Kolkata event chaos case

Kolkata: An FIR has been registered against former state Sports Minister Aroop Biswas at Bidhannagar South police station in connection with the vandalism at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake during Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour on December 13 last year.

The police registered the FIR on Saturday night on the basis of a complaint filed by the main organiser of the Messi event, Satadru Dutta, on May 17.

Dutta had filed a complaint against the former sports minister under sections 3(5)/ 308 (2)/ 318 (4)/351 (2)/61 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which relate to black marketing of tickets, extortion, criminal intimidation, cheating, etc. The former state minister may be summoned by the Bidhannagar Commissionerate very soon, according to the police.

Using the social media handle, Dutta also shared this information late Saturday night. “Satyameva Jayate. FIR registered against Aroop Biswas, Ex Sports Minister. Thank you Honourable CM of West Bengal, Honourable Sports Minister of West Bengal and honourable DGP of West Bengal,” Dutta wrote.

The complainant further claimed to the Bidhannagar Police that the former minister had black-marketed about 22,000 tickets for the Messi event. Based on that allegation, the Bidhannagar South Police Station has started an investigation. Incidentally, the new Sports Minister of the state government, Nisith Pramanik, had spoken about opening a file in the Messi event fiasco after taking charge.

It is worth mentioning that after the formation of the new government in West Bengal, Satadru Dutta opened up about the pandemonium that unfolded during that event at Yuva Bharati Krirangan. He said that Aroop Biswas had surrounded Lionel Messi along with his close circle members by entering the field without permission. He had come close to Messi using his influence and breaching the security of the Argentine footballer. He also claimed that there was deliberate negligence in the security of Messi’s event.

Dutta has also lodged a complaint against Trinamool Congress councillor Jui Biswas, sister-in-law of Aroop Biswas and then DGP Rajeev Kumar.

In the letter to the police, Dutta has accused Aroop Biswas of unlawful intrusion into restricted security zones, collapse of perimeter discipline, endangerment of Lionel Messi and disruption of the event.

Dutta has sought prompt and necessary steps against Biswas, Jui Biswas and Rajeev Kumar over the allegations.

The complaint comes in the backdrop of an investigation into alleged mismanagement and vandalism at Salt Lake Stadium during Messi’s visit, which had drawn widespread criticism. Dutta, who had previously been arrested in the same case, accused the state minister of involvement in the incident.

After the change of government in West Bengal, Dutta opened his mouth for the first time since his arrest in the incident and directly accused the former state minister of interfering in the flow of the event and breaching the security of Lionel Messi along with people close to him.

It may be noted that on January 19, Satadru Dutta was granted bail by a city court, more than a month after his arrest. His bail application had been rejected twice before. Dutta was the main craftsman to bring Lionel Messi to Kolkata. After the pandemonium at Salt Lake’s Yuva Bharati Krirangan on December 13, the police arrested him from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on the same day. He was then sent to police custody for 14 days. On December 28 last year, the bail application was rejected after a long hearing. Then he was sent to judicial custody. Finally, after 37 days, he got bail today.

On December 13 last year, the Salt Lake Stadium was full long before Messi’s event began. The spectators were waiting to see their favourite footballer. As soon as Messi arrived, many people surrounded him, trying to take pictures. Overall, a chaotic situation prevailed. The spectators complained that they couldn’t even see Messi, who left the field in just 22 minutes. After that, vandalism began at the stadium. Chairs and bottles were thrown onto the field from the stands. Many spectators broke through the gates and entered the field. Vandalism occurred in the galleries and restrooms of the Yuva Bharati Krirangan.

Following this incident, the state government formed an investigation committee. The event organiser, Satadru Dutta, was arrested. In the aftermath, Aroop Biswas resigned from his position as state Sports Minister, while top IPS officers, including DGP Rajeev Kumar, were issued a show-cause notice.