FIR lodged after objectionable posters surface on Delhi roads



New Delhi: Days after objectionable posters with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up in parts of the national capital, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons and initiated a probe, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The official said that a case was lodged under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act at Tughlak Road police station on Tuesday and the posters have been removed.

The posters, which also bore images of fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, were put up in mostly central Delhi and had Bharatiya Yuva Congress written on the bottom.

“We are probing the matter as posters did not carry the name of the publisher,” the official said.