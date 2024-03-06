Congress Govt is Pro-Hardcore Muslims & Anti-Hindus’- BJP Leaders during Protest in City

Congress Government is Pro-Hardcore Muslims/Pakistan/Terrorist & Anti-Hindus’- BJP Leaders during Protest in City after a suspect was arrested in Bangalore Restaurant Blast, and demanded Severe Punishment to the culprit, during the protest held near Clock Tower on Wednesday, 6 March evening.

Mangaluru: A few hours after an arrest was made of a man in the Bangalore Restaurant bomb blast incident, the BJP Party workers in Mangaluru staged a protest near Clock Tower/Mini Vidhana Soudha condemning the State-run Congress government under the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah, and demanded severe punishment to the culprit. Raising slogans like-“Down With Congress the supporter of Terrorists/ Hardcore Muslims/Pakistan ”; Congress is Pro-Pakistan and Anti-Indian”; Congress Love Pakistan and hates India’; Jai Ram, Jai Sriram’; among other slogans. Nearly 100 plus BJP party workers took part in the protest.

Addressing the protesters, a senior BJP leader said, ” We the BJP leaders who support India and its traditions/ideals seek dismissal of the Congress government for the alleged ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans raised on the Vidhana Soudha premises, And now a person associated with Congress is taken into custody for masterminding the bomb blast at a restaurant in Bengaluru, and today we have seen the accused had taken photos with Rahul Gandhi and other top Congress leaders. This shows the close connection with the Pakistan supporters who target innocent Indians here”.

He said that the BJP had been highlighting time and again how the law and order situation had deteriorated in the state ever since the Congress came to power. ‘Govt going slow’ There is gross inaction in nabbing the culprits who shouted ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans after Congress’ Nasir Hussain was declared elected to Rajya Sabha. Why are you going slow?,” he said. He slammed the Congress government for turning the city into ‘Bomb Bengaluru’ instead of ‘Brand Bengaluru’, drawing condemnation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar. The saffron party posted a poster on ‘X’ which read, “They said ‘Brand Bengaluru’. They made it ‘Bomb Bengaluru’.”

There is a link between the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan shouted inside Vidhana Soudha on February 27 and the blast in Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1, which left 10 people injured. We have information that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) investigation report on the sloganeering has already been submitted to the Congress government but it is yet to be made public.

Alleging that the ruling government in the state was trying to cover up the FSL report, the BJP leader said he would not be surprised if they brought out another FSL. The people of Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka are feeling unsafe due to these incidents. We strongly urge the Siddaramaiah to punish the bomb blast accused with severe punishment and see that no such incidents take place in future.

MLA’s Vedavyas Kamath, Rajesh Naik, Dr Bharath Shetty; MCC Mayor Sudheer Shetty; among others joined in the protest.



