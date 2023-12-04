FIR lodged against retired IAS officer for raping woman in K’taka



Bengaluru: Karnataka Police on Monday lodged an FIR against a retired IAS officer for allegedly raping a woman in Bengaluru.

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint by the 28-year-old woman at the Tilaknagar police station. The police have taken up the investigation against Ramachandra, a retired bureaucrat, sources stated.

The victim belonging to minority community said in the complaint that the accused had laced drinks with drug and raped her. The woman had claimed that she is now in her eighth month pregnancy.

She had further charged that though she had lodged a complaint, no action was taken against her since the accused is an influential person.

Further investigation is on.



