One Spirit,One Team,One Win! YCS with St Aloysius College host ‘SPARKZ ’23’ Annual Sports Meet

One Spirit, One Team, One Win! Youth Catholic Students (YCS) Mangalore Diocese in collaboration with St Aloysius College, Mangaluru host ‘SPARKZ ’23’ Annual Sports Meet

Mangaluru: With a motto to bring Unity among the Youth of Mangalore Catholic Diocese through Sports, the Youth Catholic Students (YCS) of Mangalore Diocese in collaboration with St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru hosted ‘SPARKZ 2023-an Annual Sports Meet at St Aloysius College grounds on Sunday, 3 December 2023 from 9 am onwards. The sports meet consisted of Cricket, Throw-Ball and Tug of War events, in which ten teams participated.

The chief guest for the event was Rev Dr Aloysius Paul D’souza- Bishop Emeritus, Diocese of Mangalore; with Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru as President, joined by guests of honour- Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal, St Aloysius College; Ms Shilpa D’souza- Dean, PR Dept St Aloysius College; Arun D’souza- Director of Physical Education, St Aloysius College; Fr Roshan D’cunha- Director-YCS/YSM, Mangalore Diocese; Ms Janet D’souza- Coordinator-YCS; Ms Rosita D’souza- Secretary, YCS; Ranil D’souza-President, YCS; Reuben D’souza-Animator, among others.

The ten teams marched to the venue accompanied by the Chende group and took the guard of honour from the dignitaries. The Sports meet was inaugurated by hoisting the flag, followed by the unveiling of the trophies by the dignitaries. In his inaugural address, Chief Guest Rev Dr Aloysius Paul D’souza said, ” You all should make use of your youth because this is your opportunity now which will not repeat later in life. Apart from academics, you should also take an active part in co-curricular activities and sports. It’s nice to note you all have different talents given to you by God, so make the best use of them wisely. Wish you all luck in your sporting talents”.

St Aloysius College Principal Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ speaking on the occasion said, ” I see excitement on your faces. You all are the future leaders and builders of the nation, and better scope is awaiting you if you all make the best use of your hidden talents, either in sports or co-curricular activities, together with your academics. Let the best win”.

Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ in his presidential address said, ” Remember that you all are winners. Don’t worry as to who will win or who will lose. Participation is more important than winning. You also need to cheer and compliment those who succeed. In a sport not everyone will win, so your active participation is more important than winning”.The event was eloquently compered by Ms Shainel D’souza of Vamanjoor Parish YCS.