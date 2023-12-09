FIR registered against 4 medical officials in Bihar’s Nalanda



Patna: The police in Bihar’s Nalanda district have registered an FIR against four officials of the Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Pawapuri, for allegedly molesting a paramedical student and forcing her for sexual favours, a police official said.

Anita Kumari, the Station House Officer, Sahayak police station, Pawapuri, confirmed the development.

Among the alleged accused officials, one of them is a Head of Department (HOD) of Anesthesia in the Pawapuri medical college.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when an employee asked the female students to visit the chamber of HOD regarding the practical examination.

As per the complainants, one of them said that an employee deployed at the gate of HOD office sent the girls to enter one at a time.

“When I went inside the chamber, the HOD said that he is increasing the numbers in practical examinations and demanded sexual advances from me. When I refused, he threatened me to put my name in the list of failure students,” the victim said.

“An employee of the office asked me to give sexual pleasure to HOD to pass the examination. He asked me to go toward the washroom area. When I refused to go there, he grabbed me and tried to drag me inside the washroom. When I started crying, he left me.”

Following the incident, the victim revealed her ordeal with other students. They decided to complain to the Director of the medical college and reached the office but he refused to take action against them.

Eventually, they moved an application at Sahayak police station, Pawapuri, to register a complaint.

“We have registered an FIR against four persons, including a HOD of the anesthesia department, following a written complaint of a paramedical student. The matter is under investigation. She alleged that three employees and HOD molested her and tried to force her for sexual advance,” the SHO added.