Singapore High Commissioner raises concerns over car with fake ‘CD’ number plate at Delhi airport; case filed



New Delhi: Delhi Police have filed an FIR following a complaint by Simon Wong, Singapore High Commissioner to India, who raised concerns on social media about a car at Delhi airport displaying a fake Corps Diplomatique (CD) number plate.

Diplomatic vehicles in India have blue number plates with white lettering, with plates bearing the letters “CD” along with a 2-digit code and the registration number.

Only foreign diplomatic missions and organisations, such as embassies and consulates, can own vehicles with CD number plates for their seamless movement.

The case was registered on Wednesday, citing violations under sections 420, 482, and 170 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at IGI police station.

“Alert !! !! The car below bearing 63 CD plate is FAKE. This is NOT our Embassy car. We have alerted MEA & the Police. With so many threats around, be extra careful when you see this car parked unattended. Especially at the IGI: HC Wong,” Simon Wong, the Singapore envoy, had posted on X on November 24.

“I am writing this application to bring to your attention a serious matter that requires immediate legal action and necessary action. It has come to my notice through a verified Twitter account @SGinindia, which is officially used by Simon Wang, the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, that a silver Renault Kwid car bearing a fake Singapore embassy number plate number (blue background) was present at the airport vicinity,” read the FIR filed by government official.

“It has been confirmed that the post on X is genuine and has been made by Simon Wang himself,” the FIR read.

“The post has also been tagged to @Delhi police, @MEAIndia, and @Delhi airport for necessary action. Upon further inquiry and review by the CISF CCTV team through footage it was revealed that on November 23 at about 5.45 p.m. the said car was noticed in departure lane number 1 and remained there till around 8.32 p.m. (approx. 02 hrs and 45 min),” the complainant further stated.

“I urge you to take this matter seriously and initiate the necessary legal action to address this issue. The presence of a vehicle bearing a fake embassy number plate raises serious concerns about security and diplomatic protocols,” the FIR added.