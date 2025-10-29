Fire breaks out at SBI’s branch in Kolkata

Kolkata: A fire broke out on the second floor of the State Bank of India’s branch in the Dhakuria area of Kolkata on Wednesday.

Locals and bank security guards observed smoke emanating from the bank and immediately notified the Fire Department.

After receiving information, six fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Fire Department has started investigating the cause of the fire.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a short circuit might have caused the fire.

It is learnt that the fire broke out in the bank at 5.45 a.m. Since it was not the bank’s opening time, no employees or customers were in the bank. As a result, the Fire Department said that a major disaster has been averted. However, there are various financial documents in the bank. The Fire Department is trying to ensure that those documents are not damaged too much.

An official of this bank branch said, “There was no damage to the customers’ documents. The fire mainly damaged the furniture. We received information about the fire at 6.15 a.m. The security guards who are stationed at the ATM below informed us.”

Local Left councillor Madhuchanda Deb reached the bank after hearing the news of the fire. She said, “I came here as soon as I got the information. I learned that no one was injured. The fire has been brought under control.”

Customers also came after hearing news of the fire at the bank. They came to know if their documents were damaged.

A customer told a section of media persons, “I came to know whether there was any damage to the locker. The bank said that there was no damage to the locker. There was a fire on the second floor of the bank. I will come after 10 o’clock to know if any documents were damaged.”

Further investigation was underway.