Fire breaks out in Ministry of Education office in Delhi’s ITO

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office located on the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) campus in Delhi’s ITO area on Monday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), eight fire tenders were dispatched to the scene upon receiving the information.

The fire originated on the second floor of the ‘School of Planning and Architecture’ building located at ITO. As soon as the fire started, everyone inside the building was evacuated. Subsequently, the Fire Department was informed on an urgent basis.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze at around 9.37 a.m. The fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway, officials said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, they added.

Investigations are underway, and further details are awaited.

In a separate incident, a massive fire broke out in a house in Indira Vihar, located in the Mukherjee Nagar area of ​​North-West Delhi, on Sunday.

Approximately half a dozen fire tenders arrived at the scene and brought the blaze under control. No casualties were reported, the rescue officers said.

According to the officials, the Fire Department received the alert regarding the fire last night, at around 10:30 p.m.

The fire initially ignited amidst the household belongings; within moments, the flames engulfed the entire three-story building, officials added.

According to the residents, the air conditioning unit in the house had been repaired just a short while before the incident occurred, officials said amid concerns of an AC blast.

Currently, the police from the Mukherjee Nagar station are actively investigating to determine the exact cause of the fire.