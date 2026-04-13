Fire Engulfs Car Modification Centre in Mangaluru, Two BMW Vehicles Damaged

Fire Engulfs Car Modification Centre in Mangaluru, Two BMW Vehicles Damages

Mangaluru: A fire broke out early on the morning of April 13 at a car modification centre near Falnir, causing substantial damage to two BMW vehicles and resulting in significant property loss.

The incident occurred at the Topaz Car Modification Centre, where the fire is believed to have started at approximately 5:00 AM. Preliminary reports suggest a short circuit as the potential cause, with the flames swiftly engulfing the premises.

The car modification centre is reportedly owned by Siyaz, a relative of former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Moideen Bava.

Promptly responding to the emergency, personnel from the Pandeshwar Fire Station arrived at the scene and successfully brought the fire under control, thereby averting further escalation and potential damage to adjacent properties.

Authorities have confirmed that no casualties were reported as a result of the incident. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the precise cause of the fire and assess the full extent of the damage incurred.