Fire Engulfs Shops Near Clock Tower, Causing Significant Damage

Mangaluru: A fire broke out near the vicinity of the historic Clock Tower early this morning, resulting in substantial damage to at least two shops. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at approximately 6:00 AM. Firefighters arrived swiftly at the scene and managed to contain the blaze, preventing it from spreading to adjacent buildings. However, the two affected shops sustained extensive damage and are considered a complete loss.



