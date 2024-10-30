Fire Incident at Pilikula Nature Park Ticket Counter Involves Electric Vehicles

Mangaluru: A fire occurred early Wednesday morning at the ticket counter of Pilikula Nature Park, resulting in two electric vehicles being completely burned. The incident originated from a spark in one electric vehicle that was plugged in for charging at the workshop, which led to the subsequent ignition of a second vehicle.

Fortunately, reports indicate that over ten other electric vehicles were parked nearby, and a potentially greater disaster was averted.

Eyewitnesses have raised concerns regarding the Kadri Fire Brigade’s delayed response. The Brigade allegedly took an extended period to arrive at the scene while the two vehicles continued to burn. In the absence of immediate assistance, the staff from Pilikula took it upon themselves to extinguish the flames.

After approximately half an hour, the Kadri Fire Brigade arrived and managed to bring the fire under control. Additionally, personnel from the Kavoor police station and the Mangaluru Rural Police visited the site to assess the situation and conduct further investigations.

Authorities are expected to look into the circumstances surrounding the fire, especially regarding the safety protocols for charging electric vehicles.



