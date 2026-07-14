FIRs filed against 20 after violent protest in Bidadi; officials plan to hold talks with farmers, conduct survey under police protection

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has registered FIRs against more than 20 farmers in connection with the violent protest that disrupted a land survey for the proposed Bidadi Township project on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The cases were registered at the Bidadi Police Station on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by Revenue Department officials, who stated that the protesters attacked them and obstructed them from discharging their duties. However, officials plan to hold talks with farmers and conduct the survey under police protection.

The FIRs follow Monday’s confrontation in which government officials conducting a Joint Measurement Survey (JMC), a preliminary step in the land acquisition process, faced an attack by farmers and women protesters.

During the protest some farmers hurled stones and chased the survey team, forcing the officials to abandon the exercise while women allegedly struck the officials’ vehicles with brooms.

The district administration has since suspended the survey work and is considering holding talks with farmers before resuming the exercise. At the same time, officials are preparing a comprehensive plan to restart the survey with adequate police protection, as the situation in the Bidadi region remains tense.

Farmers have maintained a vigil across the area to prevent officials from carrying out further survey work for the township project. They have been protesting the proposed acquisition of agricultural land for nearly 500 days, alleging that the project would deprive them of their livelihoods.

Reacting to the developments, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy accused the Karnataka government of using the police to suppress the farmers’ agitation. He alleged that an “invisible hand” of the state government was behind the sudden attempt to conduct the survey despite sustained opposition from local residents.

Kumaraswamy appealed to farmers, women and mothers to continue their agitation peacefully and avoid any form of violence. He assured them of legal assistance and said he and others were ready to extend all possible support in their legal battle against the project.

The Union Minister also cautioned the police against yielding to political pressure. He alleged that the government was misusing the police machinery to intimidate protesting farmers and urged officers not to succumb to such pressure.

Police personnel deployed at the site were unable to disperse the agitated crowd, resulting in the survey being stalled.

Following the incident, Ramanagara Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda visited Mandalahalli and held discussions with the protesting farmers. He also reviewed the law and order situation with Additional Superintendent of Police Ramachandraiah, Deputy Superintendent of Police Girish and other senior officials before remaining at the spot to monitor the situation.

The SP urged the protesters not to obstruct public servants from carrying out their official duties and warned them against taking the law into their own hands.

The proposed Bidadi Township project has been facing sustained opposition from farmers, who fear the acquisition of fertile agricultural land and the loss of their livelihoods. While the government maintains that the Joint Measurement Survey is only a preliminary exercise, protesters continue to demand that the township project be scrapped altogether.